Lynn Haven, FL

School district responds to bonfire explosion

By Kristyanna Roberson
 4 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a bonfire that exploded Wednesday night at Mosley High School. The incident happened a little before 7:00, with several hundred students, staff, and parents looking on. The bonfire at Mosley High School is an annual tradition that dates back several years. One thing is sure, there won’t be any more bonfires.

Josh Balkom, Bay District School Director of Operations said, “We have made the decision to prohibit any bonfires, or similar events, on any of our campuses going forward.”

The Mosley bonfire was built in a pit and filled with wooden pallets. The angle on the video shows the school resource deputy throwing an open flame down to ignite it. It then explodes and sends pallets flying. The explosion was heard and felt several miles away, rattling windows and breaking outdoor lights at the nearby hammock’s residential complex.

“We know that was very frightening for many of our students, staff, and neighbors who live close to the school, and we are very sorry for all of that,” Balkom said.

School district officials said students, parents, and staff were a safe distance away, behind fencing, but they can’t confirm how far away they were.

We tried to go on campus to see ourselves but were not allowed.

Sheriff’s office and school district officials said the same school resource deputy has overseen the bonfire for the last 7 years without any problems. They also point out there were plenty of Lynn Haven firefighters on-site, but can’t say how many. They went ahead with the event, despite dry weather conditions and burn warnings.

“As recently as yesterday, we checked in with area’s first responders who coordinate this with us each year to ensure we had done everything needed to proceed, and we were given permission to go ahead,” Balkom said.

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

Arnold High School originally canceled its plans for a smaller bonfire Wednesday night but decided to go ahead with it after receiving clearance from Panama City Beach Fire Rescue.

Balkom said, “They were saddened to see that tradition end but they will always make decisions that err on the side of caution when it comes to safety.”

The school district may have made the decision based on Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford’s, social media statement. Ford took the blame for the incident. He apologized and ended by saying the Sheriff’s office is officially out of the bonfire business. Ford declined our request for an interview.

There are no reports of any injuries, not even the school resource deputy standing right beside the bonfire. It’s unclear if there are any investigations to determine what caused the explosion.

