Times-Union Newspaper
Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers
They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
Times-Union Newspaper
AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand
AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
Court documents reveal Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry admitted to having too many glasses of wine before OWI arrest
According to a phone call to the Allen County jail, Henry was booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Saturday
CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will be selling fish for $12 per pound and tenderloin for $9 per pound on Saturday. Sides will be available in pints. The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at the Lions building on Railroad Street in Claypool.
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested overnight for OWI
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.
Dem Indiana mayor arrested for alleged drunk driving: 'I want to apologize'
Police arrested Ft. Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, for allegedly driving while drunk Saturday. He was released Sunday morning without bail and soon released a statement.
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Douglas ‘Doug’ Ousley
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, of Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg Ky., the son of the late George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He graduated from High School in Prestonsburg and on Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca Kemery Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 9600 block West CR 75N, Etna Green. Kelly E. Leedy and Nathan L. Schmucker reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10600 block North SR 13, Syracuse. Todd R....
Times-Union Newspaper
Lakeview MS Students Raise Over $12K For FMSC
Lakeview Middle School students and staff exceeded their goal in raising funds for Feed My Starving Children through a phone-a-thon. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack that begins today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Lakeview Middle School rallied to raise $12,101.97, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant
One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
abc57.com
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
fortwaynesnbc.com
CRASH REPORT: Driver told police she believed the Mayor’s car was going to hit her head on
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Our Digging Deeper team has new information regarding the details that led up to Mayor Tom Henry’s drunk driving arrest. According to a crash report Fort Wayne’s NBC News acquired independently, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an accident at Old Mill Road and Westover Road Saturday night.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
WANE-TV
Motorcycle collides with pickup on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to turn left onto Getz Road. The motorcycle had...
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants
(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
Warning about potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus for northern Indiana residents
Northern Indiana residents are being warned about a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.
