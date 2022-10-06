ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers

They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand

AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentone, IN
Warsaw, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Government
City
Leesburg, IN
City
Silver Lake, IN
City
Etna Green, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Goshen, IN
City
Winona Lake, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Lifestyle
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Warsaw, IN
Food & Drinks
City
Syracuse, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Claypool Lions Fish Fry Saturday

CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will be selling fish for $12 per pound and tenderloin for $9 per pound on Saturday. Sides will be available in pints. The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at the Lions building on Railroad Street in Claypool.
CLAYPOOL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Alcohol#Liquors#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#The County Board#Nickibaba Llc
Times-Union Newspaper

Larry Douglas ‘Doug’ Ousley

Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, of Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg Ky., the son of the late George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He graduated from High School in Prestonsburg and on Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca Kemery Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 9600 block West CR 75N, Etna Green. Kelly E. Leedy and Nathan L. Schmucker reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10600 block North SR 13, Syracuse. Todd R....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Lakeview MS Students Raise Over $12K For FMSC

Lakeview Middle School students and staff exceeded their goal in raising funds for Feed My Starving Children through a phone-a-thon. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack that begins today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Lakeview Middle School rallied to raise $12,101.97, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
WARSAW, IN
The Waynedale News

Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant

One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abc57.com

South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcycle collides with pickup on Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to turn left onto Getz Road. The motorcycle had...
hometownnewsnow.com

Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants

(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy