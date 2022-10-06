ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

CBS Miami

New $200 million project underway in Fort Lauderdale to improve drainage systems

MIAMI - Bud Grant lives in the River Oaks neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. "A couple of times I couldn't get to work because I had so much water here," Grant said.  He shared pictures of how flooded it used to get by his house. He would be stranded because he couldn't drive through the flood water. "I got cut once or twice walking down the street to try to get somebody to pick me up," he said.Once new pipes were laid on his street, the flooding went away. When the rain from Tropical Storm Eta moved through Fort Lauderdale, it highlighted just how bad...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Florida Government
Click10.com

Family displaced following northwest Miami-Dade house fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a Miami-Dade County home caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the dwelling on Northwest 131st Street early Sunday morning. After arriving, crews were able to extinguish the flames without issues. The house has unfortunately been condemned, and a family is now in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
News Break
Politics
NewPelican

Affordable housing in Tallman Pines moves forward

Deerfield Beach – One major housing project advanced this week as commissioners gave the Broward County Housing Authority approval to build 75 affordable rental units for senior citizens. The project is being financed by state funds of $20 million and is at 3852 N. Dixie Hwy. in Tallman Pines....
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Traffic alert: Crash closes SR-924 WB near Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – SKY 10 was over a crash Friday afternoon on State Road 924 at Northwest 57 Avenue near Hialeah. A green dump truck rolled over on the westbound lanes of SR-924 and firefighters were using a truck with a crane. According to Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Alvaro...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
downbeach.com

Margate Library to investigate lighthouses, Oct. 13

The Margate Public Library will celebrate New Jersey’s role in maritime history 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, when it hosts the New Jersey Lighthouse Historical Society to speak about lighthouse history, their structure and characteristics. Those who attend the free talk will be able to view lighthouse related exhibits....
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested

“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

