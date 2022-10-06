Read full article on original website
New $200 million project underway in Fort Lauderdale to improve drainage systems
MIAMI - Bud Grant lives in the River Oaks neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. "A couple of times I couldn't get to work because I had so much water here," Grant said. He shared pictures of how flooded it used to get by his house. He would be stranded because he couldn't drive through the flood water. "I got cut once or twice walking down the street to try to get somebody to pick me up," he said.Once new pipes were laid on his street, the flooding went away. When the rain from Tropical Storm Eta moved through Fort Lauderdale, it highlighted just how bad...
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
West Palm opens new park for street chess, overflow crowd attends
WEST PALM BEACH — Street chess is alive and well. More than 20 players of varying abilites and ages attended the opening Saturday of Palm Beach County's first chess park at Fern Street and South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The day could not have been more appropriate: it was National Chess Day.
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Click10.com
Neighbor accidentally crashes into home across the street, deeming it ‘unsafe’
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A home in Coral Springs has been deemed “unsafe” after a neighbor accidentally crashed into it on Monday. According to Michelle Rodriguez, her neighbor from across the street was getting out of his driveway when he accidentally plowed into her home. The SUV was still inside the home late Monday.
Click10.com
Landmark Keys restaurant ordered shut due to rodent droppings, other issues
Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade County were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup...
bulletin-news.com
Fort Myers Man Jailed in Broward Has No Idea What’s Left After Hurricane Ian
After asking for release to determine whether he has a place to go back to, a Fort Myers man accused of pointing a pistol at cops during a vehicle pursuit is still being held in the Broward County Jail. The 63-year-old John Paul Martin lives in an area that was...
portfolionews.org
New app for West Palm Beach residents helps solve problems in the city
When West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James stepped into his role, one of the first things he wanted to do was create a customer service organization that would serve the people. Now, that plan is being brought to life by Rajiv Desai, CEO of 3Di systems. “The project is focused...
Mosquito Control to spray nearly 20% of Palm Beach County on Monday
Palm Beach County will conduct aerial spraying Monday to curb mosquito populations. The county's Division of Mosquito Control will target an area of about 260,000 acres, or roughly 17% of Palm Beach County's overall acreage, "in response to increased mosquito levels and potential of vector borne disease threats," according to a news release.
Click10.com
Family displaced following northwest Miami-Dade house fire
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a Miami-Dade County home caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the dwelling on Northwest 131st Street early Sunday morning. After arriving, crews were able to extinguish the flames without issues. The house has unfortunately been condemned, and a family is now in...
CRA awards contract for McNab garden design and facade grant for Papamigos
Pompano Beach – The Community Redevelopment Agency [CRA] Board recently voted on four items involving the McNab House and Botanical Gardens, and five items for the Papamigos Asian-Mexican pub.. A $477,525 work authorization was approved for Bermello, Ajamil & Partners to provide landscape architectural services for McNab House....
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek
Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
Affordable housing in Tallman Pines moves forward
Deerfield Beach – One major housing project advanced this week as commissioners gave the Broward County Housing Authority approval to build 75 affordable rental units for senior citizens. The project is being financed by state funds of $20 million and is at 3852 N. Dixie Hwy. in Tallman Pines....
Click10.com
Traffic alert: Crash closes SR-924 WB near Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – SKY 10 was over a crash Friday afternoon on State Road 924 at Northwest 57 Avenue near Hialeah. A green dump truck rolled over on the westbound lanes of SR-924 and firefighters were using a truck with a crane. According to Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Alvaro...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
downbeach.com
Margate Library to investigate lighthouses, Oct. 13
The Margate Public Library will celebrate New Jersey’s role in maritime history 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, when it hosts the New Jersey Lighthouse Historical Society to speak about lighthouse history, their structure and characteristics. Those who attend the free talk will be able to view lighthouse related exhibits....
Boca Raton Woman Drinks Two Margaritas, Hits Curb, Arrested
“When Questioned About Striking Curb, She Responded ‘Sometimes You Do That’ And Laughed.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Yomaris Lopez allegedly had such a problem driving in the area of Military Trail and Atlantic in Delray Beach around 9:20 p.m. on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Fire at Northwest Miami-Dade home erupts early Saturday morning
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A Northwest Miami-Dade home was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Miami-Dade firefighters were called to the home at NW 100th Street and NW 14th Avenue around 2 a.m. At this time, there is no word if anyone was in...
