Warsaw/Manchester/Triton/Tippecanoe Valley at Sectional. Plenty of local athletes were in action Saturday morning competing at Sectional 7 at Manchester High School. The Warsaw boys and girls teams would share a ton of team and individual success on the day, finishing in first place in both divisions. Manchester also would advance its boys and girls teams to the regional, finishing second in the girls’ race and fourth in the boys. The Triton girls team will also advance after finishing fifth.

WARSAW, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO