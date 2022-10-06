ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop

The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS LA

Expanded Child Tax Credit available only through the end of 2022

Time is running out to claim the expanded Child Tax Credit that could bring an eligible family as much as $3,600 per child under the age of 6. The Child Tax Credit was significantly expanded in 2021 by the American Rescue Plan so families could receive up to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17. But the changes were made for just one year, and will be reduced back to $2,000 per child in 2023.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: $400 direct one-time payments to be sent out after New Mexico deadline

New Mexico is now beginning to go through applications and lay the groundwork to roll out a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400. The deadline for the program was Sunday, and the program is aimed at alleviating fiscal pressure afflicting low-income residents of the Land of Enchantment State. Payments are expected to be delivered by late November, according to the state.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Reports#Credit History#Credit Card#Personal Loan#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Heloc
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Oct. 10, 2022: Rates Rise

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates trend upward this week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance sank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow it. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates, and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Delayed? When the Program Could Start

After President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers on Aug. 24, the White House assured borrowers that the debt cancellation would occur before federal student loan payments restart on Jan. 1, 2023. A lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states has forced the government to agree not to start canceling any student loan debt from the plan until Oct. 17, 2022 at the earliest, putting the end-of-year schedule at risk.
EDUCATION
CNET

Record 9.62% I Bonds Rate Ends in October: How to Buy Savings Bonds

In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
BUSINESS
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Oct. 10, 2022: Touchstone Rate Decreases

While a closely followed mortgage rate was down over the last week, rates had no specific trajectory. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates made gains, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dwindled. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages were raised. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy