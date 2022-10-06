Read full article on original website
trufBtold2022
4d ago
Sad. Indiana drivers has become to aggressive. Something need to be done🤨
WANE-TV
Indiana man killed in off-road vehicle crash
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A Martinsville man died Saturday after he crashed his off-road vehicle according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The crash took place at around 9:45 p.m. and the initial investigation indicates Jacob Mayes, 30, lost control and was thrown from the ORV...
abc57.com
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Wakarusa
WAKARUSA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 119 and County Road 7 on Saturday at 6:19 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that the two vehicles involved were a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by a 59-year-old woman from...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
WOWO News
Three injured in wrong way crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Whitley County
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing northeast Indiana man. The South Whitley Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:18 p.m. That alert was canceled at around 7 p.m. on the same day.
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers
They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
WLFI.com
Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning. The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora. Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
WOWO News
Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
wtvbam.com
Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle collides with pickup on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to turn left onto Getz Road. The motorcycle had...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Neighbors react to Sunday morning homicide on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.
Times-Union Newspaper
Owen Kay Cobbum
SYRACUSE – Owen Kay Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Fort Wayne on March 30, 1936, to Lewis H. and Ruth Thomas Cobbum. Owen was married to Saundra Kay Jester on Nov. 24, 1966; she died Nov. 10, 2019.
Comments / 3