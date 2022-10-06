Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
wdrb.com
Pickleball entertainment concept planned at riverfront near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickleball entertainment concept is planned at the riverfront near downtown Louisville. According to a news release Monday, an acre of land at 1515 River Shore Drive, by River Park Place Marina, will be developed into a "pickleball eatertainment" concept. It will feature outdoor pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor bars, food and a game yard, all which overlooks the Ohio River.
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana cancer patients enjoy free Belle of Louisville cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 350 people boarded the Belle of Louisville on Sunday cruise down the Ohio River with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. Meghan's Mountains sponsored the cruise to allow those who are battling cancer to enjoy an afternoon together. The goal was for the passengers to forget about...
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Sidewalks became the artist's canvas during Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Talented artists take to the street to express themselves. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival. The 14th annual event happens on October 15 & 16. Via Colori Kentucky is a festival in which hundreds of artists, community organizations, vendors,...
wdrb.com
Scott County prepares to provide gifts to hundreds of kids through Angel Tree program
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is once again taking applications for its southern Indiana Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides clothing, toys and food for eligible children up to age 16. In Scott County alone last year, nearly 350 kids were part of the program. Applications...
wdrb.com
Louisville photographer details work at Belknap Fall Festival
Belknap Fall Festival returns after two-year hiatus. The Belknap Fall Festival is back after a two year absence due to COVID-19. Festivities kicked off on Friday, October 7.
wdrb.com
Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone. Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend. The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week. Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming wraps up after final day of annual festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming wrapped up on Sunday after hosting hundreds of thousands of guests for the annual fall festival. The festival's four Booth Days went from Thursday to Sunday in New Albany. It featured vendors, fall food favorites, live music and games. it's an annual tradition for...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
wdrb.com
Down One Bourbon Bar reopens after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down One Bourbon Bar is back up. The downtown restaurant and bar at 321 W. Main St. reopened last week for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. It's the last piece of the Al J. Schneider Co....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
'Just for Kids' pilot details personal connection to Norton Children's transport team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soaring high above Louisville's skyline, the brightly colored Norton Children's Just for Kids helicopter sticks out against the blue sky. The helicopter is part of the specialized team based at Bowman Field, who recently set a record for the most children transported in a single month.
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
wdrb.com
Blind pilot flying across the country lands at Bowman Field in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blind pilot who is flying across the country landed at Bowman Field in Louisville on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, who is legally blind, is flying from Phoenix, Arizona, to Washington, D.C. Along the way, she is making stops to raise awareness about vision loss. The 21-year-old...
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville arson investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:43 a.m., firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. LFD Major...
wdrb.com
Louisville Great Chili Cook-off held in Nulu for annual culinary competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual city-wide chili contest was held in Nulu on Sunday. Restaurants, culinary professionals and amateur cooks showed off their chili creation at the Louisville Great Chili Cook-off. The free event, which has been held since 1989 to raise money for charities, was attended by hundreds of people.
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
wdrb.com
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
wdrb.com
Louisville magic show benefits local charities for children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vegas-style magic show helped raise money for two local charities on Saturday. Famous magicians Jason Bishop, Bob Brizendine and Ko teamed up with Louisville magicians Patrick and Janice Miller for the "The Magic and Wonder" show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. All...
Comments / 0