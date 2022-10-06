Read full article on original website
Mike
3d ago
The GOP should let everyone attend including democrats. Money's money and maybe they'll learn something while they're donating to the Republican party.
Reply(1)
3
faux propaganda is for fools
3d ago
Republicans traded their country for a red hat, the only people more corrupt than cops are republican politicians
Reply(6)
6
Related
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
hometownnewsnow.com
Republicans to Cross Over at Ballot Box
(La Porte County, IN) - It appears some Republicans are rallying behind Democrat La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake in his bid for reelection. “Republicans for Lake” is a political action committee formed by La Porte resident Rick Kentaft. Kentaft said Lake is most qualified for the job and his opponent, Republican Sean Fagan, lacks experience handling criminal cases. He also disagreed with Fagan’s belief that a prosecutor needs to be out fighting crime.
Dem Indiana mayor arrested for alleged drunk driving: 'I want to apologize'
Police arrested Ft. Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, for allegedly driving while drunk Saturday. He was released Sunday morning without bail and soon released a statement.
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court documents reveal Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry admitted to having too many glasses of wine before OWI arrest
According to a phone call to the Allen County jail, Henry was booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
WNDU
Appeals court deems force used by South Bend officer reasonable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fatal force used by a South Bend police officer has been found to be reasonable by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Eric Logan was shot to death by Officer Ryan O’Neill in June 2019. Logan’s estate sought damages saying...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
Warning about potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus for northern Indiana residents
Northern Indiana residents are being warned about a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.
'I will be held accountable': Fort Wayne mayor apologizes after arrested for DUI after crash
The 70-year-old mayor read a statement to reporters, apologizing for a "poor decision" to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol at a local event Saturday. Henry says, "I will be held accountable."
Times-Union Newspaper
Norma Lee Smith
Born in Logansport, Norma then moved to Winona Lake, where she met and married Frederick H. Smith. Surviving are their three daughters: Sandi (Tony) Crocker, Suzette (Brad) Burleson, Sherry (Jeff) Beckwith; eight grandchildren: Shenna and Kayli Crocker, Brandi (John) Gilkey, Brina (Cory) Boggs, Braven (Merrick) Burleson, Brenay Burleson, Kaylin (Spencer) Hill, Connor Beckwith; nine great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Ariana Cervantez, Garrett Burleson, Nolan Gay, Haddon Boggs, Andie Burleson, Riley, Zion and Alé Hill.
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
wfft.com
Police in Angola kill man in shootout
Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday. Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday.
24-year-old Cass County man wins $500K on ticket bought during lunch break
LANSING, MI -- A Cass County man’s lunch break purchase led to the lottery win of a lifetime after he brought home a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Time 10 instant game. “I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket...
WOWO News
Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
Times-Union Newspaper
AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand
AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Times-Union Newspaper
Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers
They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
abc57.com
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Saturday
CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will be selling fish for $12 per pound and tenderloin for $9 per pound on Saturday. Sides will be available in pints. The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at the Lions building on Railroad Street in Claypool.
abc57.com
Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
Comments / 20