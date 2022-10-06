ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 20

Mike
3d ago

The GOP should let everyone attend including democrats. Money's money and maybe they'll learn something while they're donating to the Republican party.

Reply(1)
3
faux propaganda is for fools
3d ago

Republicans traded their country for a red hat, the only people more corrupt than cops are republican politicians

Reply(6)
6
Related
WANE-TV

Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Republicans to Cross Over at Ballot Box

(La Porte County, IN) - It appears some Republicans are rallying behind Democrat La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake in his bid for reelection. “Republicans for Lake” is a political action committee formed by La Porte resident Rick Kentaft. Kentaft said Lake is most qualified for the job and his opponent, Republican Sean Fagan, lacks experience handling criminal cases. He also disagreed with Fagan’s belief that a prosecutor needs to be out fighting crime.
LA PORTE, IN
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fried Fish#Indiana#Election Day#Food Drink#Politics#Restaurants#Gop#Republicans
abc57.com

South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Norma Lee Smith

Born in Logansport, Norma then moved to Winona Lake, where she met and married Frederick H. Smith. Surviving are their three daughters: Sandi (Tony) Crocker, Suzette (Brad) Burleson, Sherry (Jeff) Beckwith; eight grandchildren: Shenna and Kayli Crocker, Brandi (John) Gilkey, Brina (Cory) Boggs, Braven (Merrick) Burleson, Brenay Burleson, Kaylin (Spencer) Hill, Connor Beckwith; nine great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Ariana Cervantez, Garrett Burleson, Nolan Gay, Haddon Boggs, Andie Burleson, Riley, Zion and Alé Hill.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave

Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Police in Angola kill man in shootout

Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday. Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday.
ANGOLA, IN
WOWO News

Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
ANGOLA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

AlignLife Moves Location To Meet Growing Demand

AlignLife has moved from its 118 W. Market St. location to just around the corner at 311 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Monday morning, the business had a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kevin Day, doctor of chiropractic, said AlignLife has been in Warsaw since 2010, with its...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers

They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Claypool Lions Fish Fry Saturday

CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will be selling fish for $12 per pound and tenderloin for $9 per pound on Saturday. Sides will be available in pints. The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at the Lions building on Railroad Street in Claypool.
CLAYPOOL, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy