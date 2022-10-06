Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Huntsville Police charge suspect in cutting
The Huntsville Police Department has charged a suspect connected to a Monday call about a cutting. Officers responded to a cutting call in the 1,400 block of McCrary Street about 12:13 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Shortly afterward, police said Tavares Ellis...
Alabama 14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
WAAY-TV
14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting
The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
‘He was not raised like that’: Slain Alabama teen wasn’t armed or trying to rob victim, mother claims
The mother of the 14-year-old north Alabama boy who was shot and killed Sunday morning in an attempted robbery involving five juveniles denied police claims that her son was armed or attempting to rob the victim. “Nobody will ever drag my son’s name like they are doing because my son...
Madison County murder convict found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
Court denies appeal for Marshall County man convicted of killing his wife
Hopson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 26, 2021.
Hazel Green man arrested after K9 alerts to possible drugs
A Hazel Green man is facing multiple charges after authorities say a K9 unit sniffed out drugs in his vehicle.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green man arrested after Owens Cross Roads Police K-9 alerts to drugs during traffic stop
A Hazel Green man remained in the Madison County Jail on Monday afternoon after police say he was caught driving without proper documentation and with what appeared to be methamphetamine inside his vehicle. The vehicle was first spotted about 1 a.m. Sunday in Owens Cross Roads without a tag. OCR...
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
WAFF
Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m....
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
WAAY-TV
Police looking for suspect in overnight North Huntsville shooting
Police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the leg early Friday morning. According to Huntsville Police, a man and woman were arguing at the Wavaho gas station near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman got in a...
WAAY-TV
Russellville man killed in Colbert County crash
A Russellville man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Colbert County. Gene R. Bendall, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Spring Valley Road near...
Huntsville police: Person in car shot after woman tried to run over man
Huntsville police say an early morning argument resulted in a shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shooting-in-progress call at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers believe a man and woman got into an argument. Then the woman tried to...
Hartselle Police: Man arrested after stealing $3,500 of copper
A Hartselle man was arrested earlier this week after police say he stole more than $3,500 in copper.
1 charged with intentionally hitting Decatur woman with her car
A Decatur woman has been arrested after court documents allege that she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle.
WAFF
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
WAAY-TV
Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges
Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
WAAY-TV
Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
