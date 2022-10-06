ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Huntsville Police charge suspect in cutting

The Huntsville Police Department has charged a suspect connected to a Monday call about a cutting. Officers responded to a cutting call in the 1,400 block of McCrary Street about 12:13 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Shortly afterward, police said Tavares Ellis...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
DECATUR, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
HARVEST, AL
WAFF

Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m....
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Police looking for suspect in overnight North Huntsville shooting

Police are searching for the man they say shot a woman in the leg early Friday morning. According to Huntsville Police, a man and woman were arguing at the Wavaho gas station near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday. The woman got in a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Russellville man killed in Colbert County crash

A Russellville man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Colbert County. Gene R. Bendall, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Spring Valley Road near...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

