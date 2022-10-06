ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sidney, VA

10 Great Places to Celebrate Christmas in Virginia

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The Christmas season tends to be filled with festive joy and wonder, no matter where you are. It’s a time for surrounding yourself with loved ones and creating special memories that will last...
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
OPERATION COMPASSION: Local churches gather supplies to send to Florida following Hurricane Ian

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hurricane Ian has created billions of dollars in losses, the death toll continues to rise. “Naturally when something like what we have seen in Florida with hurricane Ian happens, our automatic reaction is what can we do to help and I believe that is the case with a lot of the community,” Pastor Joe Slagell of the Harrisonburg church, explained.
A full Hunter’s Moon will illuminate the night sky

Look up into the sky Sunday evening and you will get a treat. The Hunter's Moon, which follows September's Harvest Moon, will appear in the sky on Sunday, Oct. 9 just before 5 p.m. ET. Skies will be clear in Central Virginia and tonight will be cold again with lows...
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Valley Special Olympics Athletes compete in Shenandoah Super Games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Special Olympics athletes from the Shenandoah Valley competed Sunday morning for the Shenandoah Super Games. Athletes competed in soccer, volleyball and bocce, along with skills competitions. Most athletes, like Benji, were all smiles after they competed. “I love it,” he said. Benji participates in soccer...
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8

(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of

State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
Freeze Warning Tonight

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. *...
Virginia man charged with murder following weekend stabbing in Milford

MILFORD, Del. – A Virginia man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man over the weekend. At around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard for a report of a serious assault. Officers made contact with a 43-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest and immediately began live saving measures until EMS staff arrived to continue the efforts and transport him to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.
