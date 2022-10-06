ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC solar projects pump up tax revenue in rural communities

Proposed large-scale solar facilities continue to draw opposition in North Carolina from critics who argue that swaths of panels are blights on the landscape and threaten farms in a state where agriculture is the leading industry. But those facilities have become a financial boon to local communities, particularly in rural...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Carolina holds on at the end, tops reeling Miami 27-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke more than got back on track. It still wasn't enough for Miami to knock off Drake Maye and North Carolina. Maye passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, one of them a 74-yarder to J.J. Jones, as North Carolina overcame a huge effort by Van Dyke to beat Miami 27-24 on Saturday and move atop the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy