MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke more than got back on track. It still wasn't enough for Miami to knock off Drake Maye and North Carolina. Maye passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, one of them a 74-yarder to J.J. Jones, as North Carolina overcame a huge effort by Van Dyke to beat Miami 27-24 on Saturday and move atop the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO