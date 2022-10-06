ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson police welcome 21 new officers to force

By Julia Romero
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department honored 21 new police officers to its force this week.

The Henderson Police Academy graduated 17 men and six women, with several who had also earned bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice.

Of the officers who graduated, six foreign languages are spoken, including Arabic, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

Four of the graduates also participated in the Henderson Police Department Explorer program which prepares 16 to 20-year-olds for a career in law enforcement.

Those interested in applying to the Henderson Police Department can do so by clicking here .

