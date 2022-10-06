Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Paloma open at Van Aken District
Paloma, a new restaurant by Zachary Ladner and Carl Quagliata, opened mid-September at 20041 Walker Road in Shaker Heights as part of the Van Aken District. Specializing in contemporary Mexican cuisine, the restaurant seats 132 guests across 4,400-square-feet. There is also a 24-seat bar with an open kitchen led by chef de cuisine Kytana Bradley.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood’s Allamby shares journey to Cleveland Clinic emergency medicine doctor
Even from a young age, Dr. Carl Allamby wanted to become a doctor. Growing up in East Cleveland, he went to the doctor when his family could afford it and always felt inspired by the work a doctor does in preserving life and treating illnesses. But it was when Denzel Washington was cast to portray Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC medical drama, “St. Elsewhere,” from 1982 to 1988 that Allamby, for the first time, could see himself practicing medicine.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kellner, Michael
Michael Gene Kellner, 80, of South Euclid, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022. Michael was born March 28, 1942. Son of Jeanette and David. Devoted husband for 57 years to Carol. Adored father to Robyn (Kevin) Schadick and Neil (Kristen) Kellner. Beloved Papa to Brayden Kellner, Isabella Kellner, Jesse Schadick and Logan Schadick. Brother to Marc.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ursuline awarded NEH grant for Rust Belt Summer Institute
The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a $173,680 grant to Ursuline College to host a NEH Summer Institute for higher education faculty. This seminar, “Reading, Writing, and Teaching the Rust Belt: Co-creating Regional Humanities Ecosystems,” will be held in June 2023 and will bring 25 national scholars to Cleveland and the Ursuline campus in Pepper Pike to discover the best teaching practices for sharing the story of the Rust Belt, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kent Smith plans to pull from experience
Democrat Kent Smith, 55, of Euclid, is running for Ohio Senate in District 21 against Republican Mikhail Alterman on Nov. 8. This district includes several eastern Cleveland suburbs, including Beachwood, Euclid, East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Garfield Heights, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Maple Heights, South Euclid, Shaker Heights and Warrensville Heights. Smith,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mikhail Alterman focused on lowering cost of living
Republican Mikhail Alterman, 47, of Beachwood, is running for Ohio Senate in District 21 against Democrat Kent Smith on Nov. 8. This district includes several eastern Cleveland suburbs, including Beachwood, Euclid, East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Garfield Heights, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Maple Heights, South Euclid, Shaker Heights and Warrensville Heights. Alterman,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Felder, Linda
Linda G. Felder (nee Steinsapir) passed away Oct. 7, 2022. Beloved wife of Bruce B. Felder. Loving mother of Teri (Thomas) Skadron, Traci Felder and Todd (Julie) Felder. Devoted grandmother of Emilee, Charlie, David, Max, Manning, Mya and Jack. Dear sister of the late Leonard (Lorelei) Stein-Sapir. Cherished daughter of the late Nora and Charles Saperstein.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jackson, Miller, Shehorn vie for state school board in District 10
Tom Jackson, Tim Miller and Cierra Lynch Shehorn are running for a state Board of Education District 10 seat in the Nov. 8 election. Miller holds the seat after being appointed for an unexpired term in 2021, which serves eastern and southern Cuyahoga, parts of Geauga and all of Summit counties.
Cleveland Jewish News
Guardians growing up fast. Bring on the Bronx Bombers
The next hurdle standing between Cleveland and the World Series is our rival in pinstripes. You know the team ... our very own personal Voldemort. The team that shall not be named. But there’s so much to love about the Cleveland Guardians, so let’s keep the focus on us.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kahn, William
William H. Kahn passed away Oct. 8, 2022. William is survived by his loving sister, Evie (Gordon) Safran; devoted nieces and nephews, Mindy (Martin) Davidson, Neil Safran, Lee (Nicholas) Safran and Haleigh (Glenn) Raff; dear great-nieces and nephews Jessica Davidson, Michael (Ashleigh) Davidson, Jordan Safran, Luca Safran-Wellington, Parker Raff and Lainey Raff.
Cleveland Jewish News
Orange High School National Merit Scholarship Commended Students named
Nine Orange High School seniors were recently named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Commended Students. They are Niranjan Girish, from left, Sydney Golovan, Sean Lipton, Nathan Rice, Sophia Stepanyan, Laura Wei and Truman Williams. Not pictured, Griffin Ginosar and Elena Bunker. They will each receive a letter of commendation from the...
