Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule's inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”. Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Miami 118, Houston 110

Percentages: FG .451, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 16-43, .372 (Green 5-10, Martin Jr. 3-6, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-4, Mathews 2-10, Eason 1-3, Hudgins 0-1, Washington Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Christopher, Eason, Fernando, Garuba, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.). Turnovers: 25 (Christopher 6, Eason 3,...
MIAMI, FL
Denver 107, Phoenix 105

Percentages: FG .427, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Bridges 3-5, Lee 2-3, Washington Jr. 2-6, Booker 2-9, Paul 1-2, Craig 1-3, Landale 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Wainright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Craig 2, Ayton, Booker, Landale). Turnovers: 14 (Okogie 4, Booker 2,...
DENVER, CO

