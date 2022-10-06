Read full article on original website
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Arsenal will show they are the real deal vs Liverpool on Super Sunday
After finding some big-priced winners last weekend, our tipster Jones Knows is back and he feels Arsenal will show Liverpool they are the real deal on Super Sunday, while providing betting angles and predictions across the weekend Premier League card. Bournemouth vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm. Remember when I tipped Leicester...
SkySports
Is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli proving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp right and becoming a 'talent of the century'?
Every time Jurgen Klopp sees Gabriel Martinelli play, he cannot help but marvel. The first time the Liverpool boss watched the Arsenal youngster in late 2019, he had just seen Martinelli score twice in a 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller at Anfield. The Brazilian forward was just 18 at the time, but Klopp described him as a "talent of the century".
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Glory And Fortune goes for more Welsh Champion Hurdle success
After the excellent two-day card at Chepstow, the action moves to Ffos Las as Glory And Fortune bids to land another Welsh Champion Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.10 Ffos Las - Glory And Fortune in Champion repeat bid. Glory And Fortune is a consistent operator and looks to...
SkySports
Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle: Knappers Hill much too good for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden at Chepstow
Knappers Hill looks a hurdler on the upgrade as he landed the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls. The six-year-old defied a mark of 141 to take the £75,000 feature handicap, pulling clear of Lord Baddesley to win by two lengths, with Broomfield Burg just under a length further back in third.
SkySports
Why has Tottenham's form dipped and what can Antonio Conte do to improve them?
Tottenham face Brighton on Saturday having failed to win three of their last four games, but what's behind the poor results?. The loss of in-form Dejan Kulusevski to a hamstring injury was undeniably a blow, but the summer signing of Richarlison at Tottenham was designed for these situations. The Brazilian...
SkySports
British Champions Sprint: Tom Marquand to replace Christophe Soumillon on Perfect Power
Tom Marquand is "95 per cent certain" to come in for the plum ride on Perfect Power in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes, replacing the suspended Christophe Soumillon. The Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old was an impressive winner of the Commonwealth Cup on his last visit to Ascot in June. That...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton will beat Manchester United
After finding some big-priced winners last weekend, our tipster Jones Knows is back - and backing Everton to defeat Manchester United on Sunday night. Crystal Palace vs Leeds, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. Stream the match with a Sports Membership on NOW. Get Sky...
SkySports
Jack Leslie, the first black footballer to receive an England call-up, awarded posthumous honorary cap by FA
Jack Leslie, the first black player to receive an England call-up, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association. The inside-left, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth between 1921 and 1934, was called up to the national team in 1925. However, he was denied...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
Highlights: Everton 1-2 Man United - Watch All The Goals Including No.700 For Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his club career as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 at Everton on Sunday night.
SkySports
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory
On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Erling Haaland scores but other Man City players shine against Southampton
Pep Guardiola is having to get used to fielding questions about his new striker. In the build-up to this game, he was asked about a light-hearted petition to stop him playing in the Premier League. Even the club stuck him on the front page of the programme for this one.
SkySports
World Grand Prix Darts: Michael van Gerwen holds off Nathan Aspinall fight back to win sixth double-start title
The Dutchman followed up his Premier League and World Matchplay triumphs earlier this year by regaining the World Grand Prix title on another memorable night. Van Gerwen had claimed his first PDC televised title at the World Grand Prix a decade ago, and celebrated that anniversary by scooping the £120,000 top prize and lifting the specially-commissioned new trophy.
SkySports
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?
Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabrielle Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
SkySports
Bristol Rovers 2-1 Cambridge: Josh Coburn's first goal helps Rovers to win at the Memorial Stadium
Josh Coburn scored his first goal for Bristol Rovers as the Gas got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Cambridge at the Memorial Stadium. Middlesbrough loanee Coburn prodded home a superb Aaron Collins low cross to crown his league debut for Rovers in the 56th minute. The...
SkySports
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged
Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
SkySports
Hull City's Pedro Martins talks break down, chairman Acun Ilicali confirms, leaving Andy Dawson in caretaker charge
Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali has confirmed that negotiations have ended with Pedro Martins about the vacant managerial position. The Tigers dismissed Shota Arveladze after eight months at the helm just hours before their game against Luton last Friday and are on the hunt for a new manager. Martins looked...
SkySports
Welsh Champion Hurdle: Sam Ewing completes dream weekend as Effernock Fizz lands Ffos Las feature
Sam Ewing added Welsh Champion Hurdle glory to his victory in the Native River Handicap Chase on Saturday as Effernock Fizz took the Ffos Las feature for trainer Cian Collins. The young rider was victorious on 12-year-old veteran Peregrine Run on Saturday, delivering a power-packed ride to get the better of Tea Clipper at Chepstow.
SkySports
Plymouth 3-0 Accrington: League One leaders win fourth consecutive game as both sides end with 10 men
Leaders Plymouth made it four League One wins on the spin after beating Accrington 3-0 at Home Park in a game which saw both sides end with 10 men. Niall Ennis had fired Argyle ahead in the 24th minute, the striker exchanging passes with home skipper Joe Edwards before racing into the box to slide in and score.
