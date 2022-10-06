ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli proving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp right and becoming a 'talent of the century'?

Every time Jurgen Klopp sees Gabriel Martinelli play, he cannot help but marvel. The first time the Liverpool boss watched the Arsenal youngster in late 2019, he had just seen Martinelli score twice in a 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller at Anfield. The Brazilian forward was just 18 at the time, but Klopp described him as a "talent of the century".
Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
World Grand Prix Darts: Michael van Gerwen holds off Nathan Aspinall fight back to win sixth double-start title

The Dutchman followed up his Premier League and World Matchplay triumphs earlier this year by regaining the World Grand Prix title on another memorable night. Van Gerwen had claimed his first PDC televised title at the World Grand Prix a decade ago, and celebrated that anniversary by scooping the £120,000 top prize and lifting the specially-commissioned new trophy.
Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?

Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabrielle Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged

Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
