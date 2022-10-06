Read full article on original website
Gavin Rossdale Talks New Bush Album & High Cost of Touring: Behind the Setlist Podcast
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is excited to be touring in support of a new album he’s genuinely proud of — but it’s a tough time to be on the road. “This year has been equally as disastrous for me as the other two years I didn’t tour,” Rossdale tells Billboard‘s Behind the Setlist podcast. After six weeks in Australia and another six weeks in Europe, Bush joined Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin for a 30-city tour across North America that wrapped up Oct. 8 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. As an opening act with a new single to...
After Shepherding Deals for Bowie, Sting and Springsteen, Joe Brenner Calls Catalog ‘Feeding Frenzy’ Over
When three of the biggest song-catalog sales were announced in early 2022, the media focused on the astronomical prices. Warner Music Group acquired David Bowie’s publishing for $250 million; Sony Music purchased Bruce Springsteen’s publishing, as well as his master recordings, for $500 million (with the involvement of Eldridge, an investor in Billboard’s parent company, PMRC); and Universal Music Publishing Group paid $360 million for Sting’s song catalog.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Eye Third Week Atop U.K. Chart With ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are powering to a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Unholy” (EMI). The viral number leads the First Look chart, which ranks tracks based on sales and streaming activity at the midweek point, ahead of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (Parlophone) and Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo), respectively. Beyonce is on the climb with her Renaissance release “Cuff It” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) set to lift 10-6, for what would be a new peak, while British hip-hop artist Aitch could see two tracks bounce. The Manchester rapper’s collaboration with Anne-Marie, “Psycho” (Atlantic),...
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Ex-Beautiful South Artists, Lead Midweek U.K. Chart With ‘N.K-Pop’
Former Beautiful South bandmates Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are on track for a second U.K. chart crown with N.K-Pop (via EMI). The English duo’s latest release leads the midweek survey, and, if it holds its course, will deliver the pair a second consecutive No. 1, after 2020’s Manchester Calling hit the summit. Close behind is Maybe In Another Life…? (Island), the sophomore offering from Leicester alternative-pop act Easy Life. Maybe is at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update, and should give the outfit their third top ten, following 2020 mixtape Junk Food (peaking at No. 7) and 2021 debut studio...
‘I Still Find It Hard to Surrender’: 6 Takeaways From Bono’s New Yorker Festival Interview About His New Book
You may know Bono as the lead of one of the greatest rock bands of all time, U2, but the rock star is so much more than that. The 62-year-old Irishman is activist in the fight against AIDS and campaigns for Africa while being a 22-time Grammy Award-winning artist. A man known for his social justice philanthropy and unique voice, Bono kick-started the night at the New Yorker Festival on Friday (Sept. 7) with a performance of “With or Without You,” “City of Blinding Lights,” and “Vertigo.” Then ahead of the release of his debut book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, in...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Ties for Most Weeks at No. 1 in Last 10 Years on Billboard 200
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti clocks a 13th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated Oct. 15), tying Drake’s Views and the Frozen soundtrack for the most weeks at No. 1 on the chart in the last 10 years. Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts) and Frozen chilled for 13 nonconsecutive frames in 2014 (Jan. 18-May 17). The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Adele’s 21, with 24 nonconsecutive weeks on top in 2011-12 (March 12, 2011-June 23, 2012). In the latest tracking week, ending Oct. 6, Un Verano...
Reba McEntire Talks Extending Her Tour, Expanding Her Business Empire and ‘Yellowstone’ Hopes: ‘I Just Love a New Challenge’
When Reba McEntire announced that she is extending her Reba: Live in Concert Tour into 2023, the slate of 14 new tour dates included one particularly special stop: a headlining gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, set for April 15. For the multi-faceted entertainer — whose glitzy, cinematic concerts have been drawing audiences for decades — the April show will mark her first headlining show at the storied venue. McEntire tells Billboard that MSG has been on her bucket list “forever,” and when she plays the venue, she will be carrying on a family tradition. McEntire’s father, steer roper Clark...
Charlie Puth Claims He Was Ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres’ Record Label: ‘They Just Disappeared’
Charlie Puth spoke out about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres’ record label in a new interview on Saturday (Oct. 8). In a conversation with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to promote his new album Charlie, the pop singer reflected on being signed to the talk-show host’s fledgling (and now-defunct) eleveneleven label in the early 2010s after his cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” with pal Emily Luther went viral on YouTube. Related Charlie Puth Drops Self-Titled Album 'Charlie': Stream It Now 10/10/2022 Puth compared his situation with DeGeneres’ label to Greyson Chance‘s recent accusations of the daytime star being “manipulative” and “opportunistic”...
How Does Zedd’s Debut ‘Clarity’ Hold Up 10 Years Later? A Pair Of Anniversary Shows Demonstrate It’s Still Got the Magic
A decade ago, Clarity had just hit digital streaming platforms, and Zedd had a slew of interviews on his docket. The media wanted to know: what was his goal for his debut album? Neither the notion of playing it front-to-back in San Francisco, nor orchestrally rendering it live alongside a 50-piece orchestra in Los Angeles would likely have come to his mind at the time. But that’s precisely what happened this past weekend, as Zedd celebrated 10 years of his debut album, Clarity, released in October 2012 via Interscope Records. The album hit No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and marked...
Ari Lennox Talks New Album ‘Age/Sex/Location’ and Her Bond With Summer Walker
Ari Lennox is putting herself first. Last month, the DMV native released her sophomore album, age/sex/location, after amassing incredible success with the project’s first single and Hot 100 hit, “Pressure.” The 12-track effort highlights Lennox’s liberating road to self-care and is an entrancing listen for R&B lovers and hapless romantics. “It’s a beautiful thing being single,” Lennox says in her latest Billboard News interview. “Dating is hard. I feel like it’s really responsible to make sure that I’m taking care of myself mentally before I decide to embark on any relationships. So I’ve just been focusing on self-love and pouring into myself.” Lennox...
Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Up to No. 2
Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it took over the top spot. Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” pushes to No. 2 on the Hot 100 from No. 3, where it debuted a week earlier. Smith ties their highest rank on the survey, first reached with “Stay With Me” in 2014. Plus, Nicky Youre and dazy‘s “Sunroof,” at No. 5 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on U.S. radio, as it hits No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Scores Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts
Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, a week after it launched at the summit of both surveys. Plus, Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” hits the Global 200’s top five, ascending from No. 6 to No. 4, and Manuel Turizo‘s “La Bachata” bumps 7-3 for a new high on Global Excl. U.S. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Up to… 10/10/2022 The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming...
Brooks Arthur, Grammy-Winning Producer and Engineer, Has Died
Brooks Arthur, the multiple Grammy Award-winning record producer and engineer who worked on hits by Leiber and Stoller, The Grateful Dead, Burt Bacharach, Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison and many more, died Sunday (Oct. 9). Born Arnold Brodsky in New York City back in 1936, the music man cut his teeth...
Azealia Banks Defends Lizzo After Kanye West’s ‘Unhealthy’ Weight Comments: ‘He Has an Entire McDonald’s Commercial’
Azealia Banks is stepping in to defend Lizzo after Kanye “Ye” West‘s comments regarding the “About Damn Time” singer’s weight during his appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. “He can’t be trying to lollipop off the 4 year old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial,” the “212” rapper wrote on her Instagram Stories, in reference to Ye’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial for the fast food chain restaurant. Banks’ comments come after West’s interview with Carlson last week, during which the rapper shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the media, which he...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ for Longest Run in Hot 100 History
Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” ties The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the most weeks spent on the chart over the survey’s 64-year history. “Heat Waves” spends its 90th week on the Hot 100 (dated Oct. 15), at No. 20, tying the record run of “Blinding Lights” in 2019-21. Over the course of its Hot 100 tenure, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the longest climb to No. 1, when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March, as it has drawn audiences on TikTok and multiple radio formats since its June 2020...
Mac Miller Raps on Robert Glasper’s New ‘Therapy Pt. 2’
Mac Miller‘s talent lives on, as the late rapper is featured on Robert Glasper‘s newest track, “Therapy, Pt. 2.” “Give an inch, they take a mile, take a mile, I’ll take a acre/I’m a, alien communicator, f—ing up the human nature/Projectile vomit on a song, the fluid nasty, uh,” Miller raps on the sequel to Glasper’s 2014 song of the same name. The song is “product of the friendship the two shared and perfectly encapsulates the musical gifts of both artists,” according to Miller’s estate, per Rolling Stone. “Anyone that followed Malcolm’s career closely is already aware of the respect he held...
Shakira Announces New Single ‘Monotonia’ With Ozuna
Shakira and Ozuna have teamed up for a new song, “Monotonía.” “Monotonía” will be released on Oct. 19, the singer revealed on Sunday (Oct. 9) on her official social media accounts, where she posted a brief sound clip and an image of the song title atop a heart being stabbed with a dagger. “Un pequeño rey con una súper reina,” Ozuna commented on Shakira’s Instagram post Sunday afternoon. Earlier this week, Shakira — who confirmed her split with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué a few months ago, and said recently that she was going through “the most difficult, darkest hours of my life”...
Karol G, Rosalia, Daddy Yankee & More: What’s Your Favorite Latin Tour of 2022? Vote!
After a remarkable touring comeback in 2021, post COVID-19 lockdown, Loud and Live CEO Nelson Abareda assured Billboard that “the momentum we’ve seen in touring in 2021 is a strong indicator of what’s coming in 2022. It’s setting ourselves up for a record-breaking year.” And he was correct. This year, a wave of Latin acts have hit the road again, including Bad Bunny with his stadium trek World’s Hottest Tour, Karol G with her sultry $trip Love Tour, and Camilo with his intimate De Adentro Pa’ Afuera Tour, to name a few. Two of reggaetón music’s biggest acts, Daddy Yankee and Wisin...
Lizzo Seemingly Responds to Kanye West’s Comments About Her Weight at Toronto Concert
Lizzo appears to have subtly responded to Kanye “Ye” West‘s comments about her weight during his appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. Related Kanye West Slams 'Liberal Nazis,' Claims Life Was Threatened Over MAGA Hat and Says 'White Lives… 10/09/2022 The “About Damn Time” singer took a moment during her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday (Oct. 7) to address her name often being brought up during media interviews. “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” Lizzo told the crowd. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added before asking the audience,...
Toshi Ichiyanagi, Japanese Avant-Garde Pioneer Composer, Dies at 89
Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89. Related Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and More Respond to Kanye West's Removed Tweet: 'Your Words Hurt… 10/08/2022 Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died Friday (Oct. 7), according to the Kanagawa Arts Foundation, where Ichiyanagi had served as general artistic director. The cause of death was not given. “We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all those who loved him during his lifetime,” the foundation’s chairman, Kazumi Tamamura, said...
