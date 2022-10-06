Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway draws more fans than last year
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway says more fans turned out for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this year than in 2019 and in 2021. Fans filed into the Fan Zone before the race on Sunday, buying merchandise from vendors. Roger Burgess runs one of the trailers and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — It was a race of desperation. For Christopher Bell, who had to win Sunday to stave off elimination from NASCAR's playoffs. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mears, Herbert inducted into NC Auto Racing Hall of Fame
Up and down the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Mooresville, a horde of antique and classic cars sat parked for onlookers to see. However, none of those cars was the main attraction of the evening. That honor rested with the two parked smack in the middle of downtown — the Indy 500-winning car of Rick Mears and the top fuel dragster belonging to Doug Herbert.
Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be
Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
No. 1 prospect David Sanders Jr. a major priority for NC State
In late August, 247Sports named Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. the No. 1 player in the 2025 class. Despite the recognition, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Sanders Jr., who already holds close to 30 scholarship offers, remains laser-focused. "It's not pressure, just more so a lot of eyes...
NC State and Wake Forest swap spots in latest AP poll. UNC remains just outside top 25
For the first time this season, Wake Forest is ranked ahead of NC State. The Pack fell one spot after its 19-17 win over Florida State on Saturday, and the Demon Deacons moved up a spot after beating Army 45-10.
WBTV
The Kannapolis new project developments are underway
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Breaks Record For Number Of Films Produced Across The State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is breaking records for the number of movies produced across the state. In 2021, during the pandemic, North Carolina raked-in over 400 million dollars in film productions, 100 million of that was spent in Charlotte. Officials say Hollywood producers love the state’s natural beauty, and also its reputation for a strong workforce.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
US News and World Report
Sing and Dance the Night Away at New NC Karaoke Club
CONOVER, N.C. (AP) — Multicolored lights danced around private party rooms as music pumped through the speakers at WE Karaoke in Conover. The business has been up and running for around four months. The husband-and-wife team of Wilson Thao, 28, and Emily Thao, 26, began their business journey in...
WECT
2 men arrested for DUI after Lamborghini street race ends in fiery crash
DENVER (Gray News) – Two men in Denver were arrested following a Lamborghini race that resulted in a fiery crash. According to Denver police reports, Hunter Carter Hinson and Alexis Marquis Doyal were racing their Lamborghinis against each other late Thursday night. Police said Hinson and Doyal revved their...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull
High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Why are gas prices in NC, US increasing again?
Commuters that drive by the Quik Trip near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport noticed an alarming change Thursday.
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
wccbcharlotte.com
BREAKING: Large Crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd
CHARLOTTE N.C. – A crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd has two left lanes blocked and has created delays back to I-485. No updates on any injuries. To avoid delays, drivers are advised to get off 85 at University City Blvd and use North Tryon Street to get around this crash.
