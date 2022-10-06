ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Nighttime Traffic Control On Rio Vista Bridge Next Week

Caltrans will conduct nighttime traffic control on the Rio Vista Bridge next week as crews work to test a new backup drive system for the bridge. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Oct. 10 to 14, crews will conduct a one-way traffic control as they test the new system, which will improve the overall reliability of the drawbridge. The bridge remains safe to drive across, said Caltrans.
RIO VISTA, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Pedrick Road

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on Pedrick Road at Tremont Road in Solano County. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:26 p.m. The incident caused the closure of the roadways for several hours, according to the CHP. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

5 Tiny Homes With Tiny Price Tags—Where You Can Live Large

Whether you're looking for an inexpensive vacation home or hoping to downsize as a way to simplify your life year-round, you have to admit that tiny homes are tempting. Minuscule maintenance, pint-sized payments, excellent efficiency—there's a lot to love. It's truly amazing what you can do these days with...
BROWNS VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy