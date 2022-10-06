Caltrans will conduct nighttime traffic control on the Rio Vista Bridge next week as crews work to test a new backup drive system for the bridge. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Oct. 10 to 14, crews will conduct a one-way traffic control as they test the new system, which will improve the overall reliability of the drawbridge. The bridge remains safe to drive across, said Caltrans.

RIO VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO