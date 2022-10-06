Read full article on original website
Rain chances finally return to the forecast...when showers reach your neighborhood
A cold front will deliver some much needed rain chances and a temperatures swing. Ahead of the front rain chances will peak on Wednesday and Thursday. Once the front swing across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, cooler and more refreshing weather is in the forecast. For a look at rain...
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
A Georgia State Patrol K-9 dies after being shot by a murder suspect
CLAXTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is mourning the loss of a K-9 killed in the line of duty. Figo was killed during a traffic stop, shot by a man wanted for murder. Clayton County Police were conducting a murder investigation when they spotted their suspect in the victim's vehicle.
Ohio teen uses 'Make-A-Wish' to start community blood drive
An Ohio teen who is battling leukemia was honored with a pep rally Friday for his very "wish" to help others. William Davis, 18, of Liberty Township, has been battling leukemia yet wants to use his illness to take the focus off him and give back to his community. The...
Escaped South Carolina inmate back behind bars after a week on the run, hiding in abandoned house
A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was in jail on multiple charges from...
