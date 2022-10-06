ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

4 Reasons Why You Should Grab M&T Bank's (MTB) Shares Now

MTB - Free Report) is well-positioned for top-line growth, supported by its leading banking franchise in the Northeast, the rise in loan balances and inorganic growth efforts. The bank is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect its strong balance sheet and liquidity positions. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons to Retain Allscripts (MDRX) Stock in Your Portfolio

MDRX - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strategic alliances over the past few months. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance and its business model are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to foreign exchange and consolidation in the healthcare industry persist. Over...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Barclays (BCS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Eaton Corporation Plc#Itt Inc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Itt Free Report
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock Now

MMS - Free Report) currently benefits from a solid track record of dividend payments. MMS revenues are anticipated to grow 6.8% and 1.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Maximus has a solid track record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019, MAXIMUS paid out cash dividends of $68.8 million, $70.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. Such moves indicate MAXIMUS’ commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Stocks That Flaunt an Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio

Volatility has gripped Wall Street lately and you can easily blame this on inflationary headwinds and geopolitical tensions. The consumer price index rose to 8.3% in August 2022 on a year-over-year basis, more than analysts’ expectations. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. At present, addressing shooting commodity prices is of top priority for the Fed but this has raised concerns about a possible slowdown and slipping of the economy into recession.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Chipotle (CMG) Is a Great Growth Stock

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
LIFESTYLE
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 10th

SFL (. SFL - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days. SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus. SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Shield From a Volatile Market

Investors seem to be nervous and are treading Wall Street with utmost caution as worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom large over the stock market. Market pundits fear that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to tame inflation might push the economy into a recession. Also,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Rallies 80.69% YTD: Here's Why

CPRX - Free Report) stock has skyrocketed 80.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 28.5%. The upside can be attributed to the stellar performance of its only approved drug, Firdapse. The company recently received FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Catalyst (
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Insiders Have Bought These 3 Stocks in 2022

Insider purchases are frequently closely followed by investors. After all, it's easy to see why these transactions are so significant; it's always reassuring when a well-known name invests more. Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act defines an insider as an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who has information...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

UTL or MGEE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

UTL - Free Report) and MGE (. MGEE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now

JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Perion Network (PERI)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why United Rentals (URI) is a Strong Growth Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Technology Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence — are the key catalysts for the sector.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Atlas (ATCO) Stock Jumps 6.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

ATCO - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $14.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Atlas gained following the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy