Colts, Broncos Announce Inactives Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup

By Jake Arthur
The Colts and Broncos have announced their inactive players ahead of Thursday night's matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts travel west to take on the Denver Broncos this week on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams have yet to meet expectations, and things aren't much easier this week as both teams are dealing with some injuries to important players .

Here are the Colts and Broncos inactive ahead of their Week 5 matchup.

  • S Julian Blackmon
  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • OL Wesley French
  • LB Shaquille Leonard
  • DL Tyquan Lewis
  • RB Jonathan Taylor
  • OT Luke Tenuta

The Colts ruled out a pair of All-Pros in linebacker Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and Taylor (ankle) on Wednesday. Both players were injured in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Also out for the Colts with injuries are Blackmon (ankle) and Lewis (concussion). No other players made the final injury report.

For Taylor, this is the first game that he's missed due to injury and only the second of his career. The NFL's reigning rushing champ was rolled up late in Sunday's game and now gets an extended period to rest. With Taylor sidelined, expect to see a heavy dose of Nyheim Hines with Phillip Lindsay likely called up from the practice squad.

Lewis can play both outside and inside the line, so his versatility will be missed. Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Ben Banogu should see increased playing time.

Missing time is something that Leonard is unfortunately all too familiar with this season. He made his season debut against Tennessee after returning from back surgery that he underwent in June. However, he had a violent collision with fellow Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin in the first half and suffered a broken nose and entry into the NFL's concussion protocol. With Leonard out, Franklin, Bobby Okereke, and E.J. Speed will continue to act as the Colts' primary linebackers.

Blackmon suffered his ankle injury in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs and has yet to practice. Expect to see rookie seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II continue to fill in alongside veteran Rodney McLeod until Blackmon returns.

The rest are the inactive players are healthy scratches.

  • OLB Jonathon Cooper
  • S P.J. Locke
  • OL Quinn Meinerz
  • RB Latavius Murray
  • OLB Aaron Patrick
  • CB Darius Phillips
  • WR Jalen Virgil

Meinerz is the only starter among this group but he has been out since Week 1, so Denver is used to playing without him so far this year. Cooper (hamstring), Locke (concussion), Meinerz (hamstring), and Patrick (concussion) were all ruled out earlier in the week with injuries.

Their most notable injury updates this week were to starting running back Javonte Williams and starting edge defender Randy Gregory. Both players went on Injured Reserve this week; Williams with an ACL that will cost him his season, and Gregory also with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) was questionable entering the game, as was offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), but both are active. Phillips (hamstring) was also on the injury report and is unable to play.

NFL
