Williamsport, PA

36-year-old man discovered in bed with juvenile

By Brett Crossley
 4 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A 36-year-old man was recently caught having sex with a 15-year-old in a house on Market Street.

The witness said she got up during the night to use the bathroom, and saw the alleged encounter. She immediately alerted her husband and led him to the room. Both reported seeing Jeremiah Weed pull his pants up, police said.

The juvenile did not have any pants on, according to the police affidavit.

Agent Benjamin Hitesman interviewed the witness on July 15, the same day as the alleged assault.

She was staying with her husband at the home near the 600 block of Market Street where she allegedly saw Weed on top of the juvenile with his penis fully exposed, Hitesman said.

Weed was charged with multiple felony counts that included first-degree statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Weed is incarcerated on $75,000 monetary bail and being held at the Lycoming County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

Wanted man cashes counterfeit checks in the area, police on the lookout

Old Lycoming Township — Police are looking for a 54-year-old Virginia man who allegedly cashed several counterfiet checks at area banks in September. Old Lycoming Township Police currently have a felony arrest warrant for Timothy Wayne Berry, a white male whose last known address was Alexandria, Va. Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery, as well as theft by deception for cashing several counterfeit checks at area banks in September 2022. Berry is wanted in other states for similar offenses. Anyone with information about Berry is asked to contact Old Lycoming Township Police at 570-323-4987.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Alleged Mucinex thief finds little relief as cops snag her near store

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman faces a felony charge of retail theft after allegedly taking multiple capsules of Mucinex from a local Dollar General. When confronted near the 800 block of Saint Boniface Street, Rae Jean Snook, 58, told Williamsport Police Officers she took the medicine, investigators said. Police discovered 28 capsules inside the front pocket of Snook’s shirt, according to an affidavit. The manager said Snook has taken...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Bullet hole in window prompts early dismissal for elementary school in Danville

Danville, Pa. — Students were dismissed this morning at Liberty Valley Elementary School in Valley Township after a staff member discovered a bullet hole in a window. State police at Milton say no students were inside the building when the shooting incident occurred. A paraprofessional discovered the bullet hole shortly after they reported to work at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 10. The paraprofessional noticed broken glass on the floor, according to a statement from the Danville Area School District. ...
DANVILLE, PA
Woman with mental disability comes forward with claims of assault

Canton, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is accused of touching a person with intellectual disabilities at a home in Bradford County. Moshe Philippe Narboni allegedly touched the accuser on her vagina at the Martha Lloyd Community Facility in Canton on the night of July 11. The woman came forward with accusations that Narboni had touched her the next day during an interview with State Police in Towanda, according to an affidavit. ...
CANTON, PA
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case

New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Businesses allegedly caught selling booze to minors

Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say. Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show. Police made three arrests, issued 10...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
