Why Christian Bale stopped talking to Chris Rock on-set of new movie

Christian Bale and Chris Rock share the screen together on their new mystery thriller movie, Amsterdam – but in between takes, Bale refused to speak to Chris Rock. 2022 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years of Bale’s career. The actor starred as the leading antagonist in MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder, and is the main man in the new movie Amsterdam. Later in the year, he’ll again be taking centre stage in the gothic horror movie The Pale Blue Eye.
Star Wars actor helped new Marvel star deal with newfound Disney fame

The friends and co-stars of Alfonso Cuarón’s Y tu mamá también (2001) – Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal – are now living it up as the stars of Star Wars‘ newest Disney Plus TV show Andor, and the new Marvel Halloween “Special Presentation” Werewolf by Night.
Kenneth Branagh’s next Agatha Christie whodunnit is in production

Kenneth Branagh has set the cast for his third Hercule Poirot whodunnit, following on from Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022). A Haunting in Venice will star Michelle Yeoh (tipped for an Oscar nomination in 2023), Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly. Branagh is also set to be reunited with the young star of Belfast – Jude Hill.
Wonder Woman 3 just got a huge update

Wonder Woman 3 just got a massive update, shared by the DC movie director Patty Jenkins. Jenkins is the director of the two new Wonder Woman movies. The first Wonder Woman movie, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, was met with huge critical acclaim and was a box-office hit. It was praised for its depiction of World War One, and for its inspiring optimism.
Werewolf by Night director doesn’t know how it fits into wider MCU

Werewolf by Night’s director, Michael Giacchino, isn’t entirely sure how the TV special fits into the MCU’s wider timeline. Werewolf by Night, which is available to watch now on streaming service Disney Plus, is the latest release from the MCU. Fresh out of its release, critics have...
Oscar Isaac teases more Moon Knight is coming in MCU

If you enjoyed Oscar Isaac’s turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Moon Knight, you’re in luck, because the actor just dropped a hint that his MCU character is coming back for more. Isaac, who has appeared in huge science fiction movies like Dune and the Star Wars...
New Star Trek movie teased by Patrick Stewart and TNG cast

Patrick Stewart has suggested that he, and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, would be up for a new Star Trek movie. Star Trek: Picard season 3 is seeing the entire crew of the Enterprise-D reuniting for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Star Trek:...
The Grinch is getting a bloody horror movie makeover this Christmas

Are you more of a Halloween person, or a Christmas person? Either way – or even if you love both equally – there’s a new Grinch movie which has you covered. The Grinch has a long history as one of the most iconic and recognisable fiction characters associated with Christmas time and Christmas movies.
Why Werewolf by Night doesn’t have a post-credits scene

One of the hallmarks of the MCU has been mid and post credits scenes, almost always because they tee up the next installment. But now that Marvel is spread across both movies and TV series, things have become murkier. For example, the WandaVision TV series ended up being a significant part of Doctor Strange 2. Television makes post-credit scenes less important, and also the shifting nature of release dates in the last few years means that they can be rendered nonsensical.
You can now watch Michael Myers dance to an iconic Lady Gaga track

Who are the most terrifying, recognisable villains in horror movie history? Freddy Krueger, The Babadook, the Xenomorph, Dracula, and plenty of others are all up there. But, it’s perhaps Michael Myers, with his blue overalls and flayed William Shatner mask who is the most creepy of all. The character...
Doctor Who centenary special release date confirmed in finale trailer

The release date for Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the 13th Doctor has been confirmed. Whittaker’s last episode in the sci-fi series, titled The Power of the Doctor, is known as the Doctor Who centenary special as its release coincides with the celebration of the BBC’s 100th anniversary.
The scariest Doctor Who episodes from the revival era

What are the scariest Doctor Who episodes from the revival era? Ever since it began, Doctor Who has always had one eye on horror. The long-running sci-fi series has been spooking kids out for six decades, and since its revival in the early 2000s, the TV series has only gotten scarier.
Scientist tries to find plot holes in Top Gun 2, fails miserably

Neil deGrasse Tyson has a reputation for a being of a bit of scientific party-pooper when it comes to action movies and science fiction movies. He’s often made observations online how unlikely the events depicted are, to the collectively groans of the internet. He recently set his sights on Top Gun: Maverick, and Twitter wasn’t having it.
Mike Flanagan’s Fall of the House of Usher release date teased

Mike Flanagan has revealed how many episodes will be in The Fall of the House of Usher, and the potential release date for the next Flanaverse horror series has been teased too. Mike Flanagan is currently riding high, with the release of his latest series, The Midnight Club, to streaming service Netflix.
Causeway review (LFF 2022): A brooding, heartfelt journey of recovery

Drama movies about soldiers returning from war often follow a certain formula. For a long time, soldiers who struggled mentally following their experiences on the frontlines were quite literally diagnosed with “shellshock,” with all their pain, trauma, and mental health issues reduced to a singular moment in their life.
Guillermo del Toro would sacrifice himself for Martin Scorsese

In response to criticism of fellow filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro has offered to sacrifice years of his own life, in exchange for letting Scorsese live longer. We’re not even joking. Del Toro made the offer after reading an article filled with criticism of Scorsese, the director behind...
The Son review (LFF 2022): Bland and bleak

“Your daddy wasn’t nice to you. So what? Just fucking get over it!” When Anthony Hopkins sneered that line during his brief appearance in The Son (where he plays the titular Son’s grandfather and father to Hugh Jackman’s character, Peter), I think we, as the audience, are meant to be shocked at the callousness of it: the way he is acutely aware of his own failures as a parent but refuses to take any accountability for his actions or do anything to ease his son’s trauma.
Gilmore Girls’ 22nd anniversary is celebrated by Melissa McCarthy

The 22nd anniversary of everyone’s favourite autumn TV series, Gilmore Girls, has been celebrated by Melissa McCarthy. Gilmore Girls first aired over two decades ago in 2000, but its popularity has shown no sign of slowing down thanks to its availability on streaming service Netflix. The drama series is...
New Star Trek Picard season 3 trailer reveals returning villains

The newest Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer has given audiences their first look at the new villain, and some returning ones too. Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be the final season of the Patrick Stewart led sci-fi series, which has continued the adventures of Jean-Luc Picard. Season 1...
House of the Dragon: what is Alicent’s star-shaped necklace?

What is Alicent’s star-shaped necklace? House of the Dragon episode 8 took us back to King’s Landing after more than a decade away, and things have changed. While the Targaryen banners still fly outside the Red Keep, inside the castle there has been a slow and subtle transformation.
