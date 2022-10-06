ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Make Ebels General Store your fall destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
REED CITY, MI
WWMTCw

Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
CASS COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Country

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division

PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
PAW PAW, MI

