Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WWMTCw
Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
WWMTCw
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whtc.com
Hope Humbled, GVSU Grand in Saturday Road Tests; Lions & Bears Hit Road on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 8, 2022) – Jack Bush threw for four touchdowns, three to Mark Tocco, as the Albion Britons defeated visiting Hope on Saturday afternoon, 30-10. The Flying Dutchmen take on the Scots at Alma next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Is The Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?
I saw multiple posts in Grand Rapids' food-related Facebook groups over the weekend wondering if the rumors were true and the Alpine Ave. Golden Corral has shut its doors for good. Signs are pointing to yes... Golden Coral Buffet and Grill first opened 3461 Alpine Ave NW in 2010. The...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
College instructor challenges police chief in Kalamazoo County board race
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Democrat and college instructor is facing a Republican who serves as an area police chief and village manager, in a race for a seat on the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Republican Jeff Heppler and Democrat Luke Howell are competing in the upcoming Nov. 8 election...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
WWMTCw
Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
WWMTCw
Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
whtc.com
Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
‘Phenomenal’: Polish halls see big turnout for 50th Pulaski Days
The 50th Pulaski Days event concluded on Sunday with organizers reporting strong attendance numbers.
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
WWMTCw
Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division
PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
Comments / 0