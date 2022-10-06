ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Sixth-grade Fresno teacher arrested in child abuse porn case. Sheriff warns parents

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A teacher at a Fresno Unified elementary school was arrested Thursday and booked into jail after the Fresno County Sheriff reported that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Hunter Carlis, 30, was taken into custody after investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that illegal pornographic files were shared from a home where detectives contacted Carlis, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

Electronic devices containing images of naked children were seized, said Botti.

Carlis served as a substitute in the district from September 2020 to August 2021, and as a teacher at Ayer Elementary since.

Fresno Unified released this statement:

“As soon as we became aware of the arrest, Mr. Carlis was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. His arrest, based on the felony charge, is deeply disturbing. All behavior by Fresno Unified staff should have the highest standards of professionalism. The misconduct that led to these charges is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, especially an educator.

“Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation. We’re taking measures to ensure classes are not disrupted and additional support staff will be on campus for students and staff.”

Botti said that there is the possibility that Carlis had previously unreported inappropriate contact with children and asked that parents who are aware of such incidents contact detective Oscar Rivas at 559-487-6019, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2QCo_0iPBNeQA00
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone who believes Fresno Unified teacher Hunter Carlis engaged in illegal activity with children contact detectives. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Molestation#Crime Stoppers#Porn#Violent Crime#Ayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
11K+
Followers
271
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy