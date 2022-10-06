Read full article on original website
In the wake of Kings Point tornado damage HOA attorney urges Floridians to have a disaster plan
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As the residents of Kings Point continue to pick up the pieces, a local HOA lawyer explained why this is the time for all Florida residents to dot their I's and cross their T's when it comes to their plan in case a natural disaster strikes again.
Residents Of Delray Beach Senior Community Will Be Helped By FEMA
Dozens of Kings Point residents were left homeless when their units were condemned after trees were blown into buildings. Pres. Biden says they will be eligible to apply for Individual Assistance disaster relief.
Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance
Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
Delray Beach residents in need of FEMA assistance, waiting on decision
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County residents are waiting for FEMA to announce Individual Assistance for victims of last week’s tornadoes caused by Hurricane Ian. Marcia Hayot lives in Coco Wood Lakes in Delray Beach, which is close to Kings Point, and was also hit by that same EF2 tornado that tore through that community.
