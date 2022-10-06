ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Delray Beach residents in need of FEMA assistance, waiting on decision

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County residents are waiting for FEMA to announce Individual Assistance for victims of last week’s tornadoes caused by Hurricane Ian. Marcia Hayot lives in Coco Wood Lakes in Delray Beach, which is close to Kings Point, and was also hit by that same EF2 tornado that tore through that community.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14

Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge

Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

SafeSpace raises awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

STUART, Fla. — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, domestic violence-related offenses in 2020 increased between 10% and 20% in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. Domestic violence agency SafeSpace is working to raise awareness about the issue.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Florida voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Tuesday is the last day for new voters to register to vote in time for the November elections. Officials in Martin County are preparing over the next few weeks with poll worker training, and equipment testing, as well as reminding residents to make sure they're all squared away in time for the midterms.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
PARKLAND, FL

