mjrediowa
4d ago
There is NOTHING good to say about Hinson so they make crap up!!! Get a clue voters!!!
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Rep. Hinson’s support for an abortion ban with no exceptions is accurate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats across the country are using reproductive rights as an election issue against Republicans after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which gave women the federal right to have an abortion. Source: Liz Mathis for Congress. State Senator Liz Mathis (D-Cedar Rapids),...
KCRG.com
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa’s disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired...
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
Popculture
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
Vice
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
Popculture
Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup
Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
87,382 Pounds of Meat Just Got Recalled in Missouri & Illinois
If you bought meat in Missouri or Illinois recently, it's time to check the fridge and/or freezer. There's been a massive recall of over 87,000 pounds of meat due to listeria concerns. The US Food and Drug Administration just issued a huge list of ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat...
drugtopics.com
Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline
Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
MedicalXpress
Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions
By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
Life Threatening Allergy Risk Reason For Latest Recall in Minnesota
A product sold at Aldi stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States has been recalled due to incorrect labeling on the product and could be dangerous for someone with a food allergy. Salad Dressing Recall at Aldi Stores Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the United...
bloomberglaw.com
Curbing Rising Drug Prices: Medicare Inflation Rebates Explained
Makers of some of the highest-cost medications could start seeing Medicare rebate invoices as a provision of the Biden administration’s landmark drug pricing law takes effect. As of Oct. 1, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will measure price increases for prescription drugs covered by Medicare Part D....
Cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous, FDA says, citing a TikTok video
The Food and Drug Administration has issued an update advising consumers that cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous. The warning, part of a broader FDA update published Thursday about "social media challenges," refers to a video posted at least a year ago in which a TikTok user fries two chicken breasts in the cold and flu medicine. In the video, which went viral but appears to have been taken down, the user flips the meat with a flatiron hair straightener.
POLITICO
The new marijuana normal
Programming Note: We’ll be off this Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day but will be back in your inboxes on Tuesday. BIDEN GOES BIG ON MARIJUANA — President Joe Biden made a historic move in U.S. drug policy on Thursday by granting pardons to all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
abovethelaw.com
The United States Court Of International Trade Declares The Importation Of Cannabis Paraphernalia Legal
Although importing drug paraphernalia is illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the United States Court of International Trade (CIT) recently held that cannabis paraphernalia could be lawfully imported into Washington state pursuant to a statutory exemption never before recognized by a federal court. The CIT reached this decision...
News On 6
New Data From FDA Shows 2.5 Million Children, Teens Vape
New data from the FDA shows an estimated 2.5 million children and teens use e-cigarettes. It also shows the majority of users smoke flavored e-cigarettes and one in four children who use them say they do so daily. The FDA says those high numbers mean e-cig use in kids is...
KIDS・
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
medtechdive.com
‘Inadequate’ progress of Bayer’s study on birth-control implant called out by FDA as patients drop out
Bayer’s post-market study of the permanent birth-control device, Essure, which was withdrawn from the U.S. market at the end of 2018, has been branded inadequate by the Food and Drug Administration as patients continue dropping out of the trial. Enrollment in the study ended in 2019, however Bayer is...
