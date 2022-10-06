Lee County grad Kendall Gill named Southeastern Conference Horsemanship Rider of the Month

Kendall Gill

University of Georgia graduate Kendall Gill, a Lee County graduate, has been named the Southeastern Conference Horsemanship Rider of the Month for September, the league announced Thursday.

Gill, a native of Leesburg, returned to the UGA equestrian team for her fifth year and started the season with a score of 77 against then-No. 7 Baylor. She was awarded the first Most Outstanding Performer honor of her career for her ride.