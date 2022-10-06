ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions fans vent after shutout loss to Matt Patricia

For fans of the Detroit Lions who were hoping to be able to stick it to former head coach Matt Patricia this afternoon at Gillette Stadium, they’ll have to wait for another opportunity. The new ‘de facto’ offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, whom he won several Super Bowl titles with while serving as defensive coordinator before his ill-fated tenure as Lions coach, helped guide the Patriots to a 29-0 shutout victory over his former squad.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players

Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds availability reported for matchup vs. Patriots

Will Josh Reynolds play against the Patriots?How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?. Earlier this morning, we passed along a report from Tom Pelissero in regard to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s availability for today’s game against the New England Patriots, and now we have some news to pass along regarding Lions wide receiver, Josh Reynolds.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

A.J. Hinch named MLB manager for Korea Series

Major League Baseball is headed to South Korea for the four-game “2022 Korea Series,” which will be featuring Major Leaguers as well as players of the Korean Baseball Organization. And it will be Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch coming along for the ride. Hinch will be managing the...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots

Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5?How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?. The Detroit Lions Inactives List for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots has been released and the Lions are desperately going to need some players to step up if they are going to want to escape Foxborough with a much-needed win.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions move on from WR Maurice Alexander

The Detroit Lions are heading into their bye week, which could not come at a better time for a team dealing with a plethora of injuries. One spot that has been hit hard is the wide receiver position as it seems like just about everybody in the room has been dealing with one thing or another.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jake Walman hopes to honor Tomas Holmstrom with No. 96

Simply known as the “Demolition Man”, former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom made his living in front of the net and terrorizing opposition goaltenders. He also was a part of four Stanley Cup championship teams, playing a key role in their 1998, 2002, and 2008 victories. Upon his retirement following the 2011-12 NHL season, there hasn’t been a single Red Wings player to don his No. 96 jersey number – until this year with Jake Walman.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson: Playing Hurt Or Overrated?

Aidan Hutchinson Is Not Making The ImpactAbout The Show:. Neil: Let me be 100% crystal clear, on Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions. Butler: Clear us up, Neil. Neil: If they would’ve gone out today and lost, but only by two or three points or even one score, I would’ve felt completely fine. I would’ve felt completely fine about the state of this team. They’re playing teams close. They’re dealing with injuries, they’re working through things.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings officially release 2022-23 final roster

The Detroit Red Wings have released their full rosterFORWARDSDEFENSEMENGOALTENDERSINJURED RESERVE. The 2022-23 NHL season is nearly upon us, and the Detroit Red Wings are gearing up to take the next step in their rebuilding process thanks to several new key additions made during the summer by general manager Steve Yzerman.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

