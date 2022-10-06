Read full article on original website
AJ Hinch explains decision to shake up Detroit Tigers coaching staff
What did AJ Hinch say about coaching changes?AJ Hinch’s goal is to enhance the Tigers’ coaching staff. 2022 did not go as planned for manager AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. In fact, things went so poorly for the Tigers that Owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to...
Detroit Lions fans vent after shutout loss to Matt Patricia
For fans of the Detroit Lions who were hoping to be able to stick it to former head coach Matt Patricia this afternoon at Gillette Stadium, they’ll have to wait for another opportunity. The new ‘de facto’ offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, whom he won several Super Bowl titles with while serving as defensive coordinator before his ill-fated tenure as Lions coach, helped guide the Patriots to a 29-0 shutout victory over his former squad.
Detroit Tigers fire Scott Pleis after 15 seasons
The Detroit Tigers have decided to move on from Scott PleisThe Tigers have a new President of Baseball Operations. It was a rough season for the Detroit Tigers and the changes have already been rolling in as the franchise looks to turn things around as soon as the 2023 season.
Detroit Tigers to make decision on 12 players
About seven months ago, there were plenty of Major League Baseball experts who were talking about the Detroit Tigers as a team that could make a surprise push for a wild card playoff spot. Fast forward to the present and the Tigers not only did not make the playoffs but...
Detroit Lions defense set to get huge break vs. Patriots
What huge break will the Detroit Lions’ defense get?The Lions know Bailey Zappe well. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their second win of the season when they travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots. Heading into the game, the Lions have...
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds availability reported for matchup vs. Patriots
Will Josh Reynolds play against the Patriots?How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?. Earlier this morning, we passed along a report from Tom Pelissero in regard to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s availability for today’s game against the New England Patriots, and now we have some news to pass along regarding Lions wide receiver, Josh Reynolds.
A.J. Hinch named MLB manager for Korea Series
Major League Baseball is headed to South Korea for the four-game “2022 Korea Series,” which will be featuring Major Leaguers as well as players of the Korean Baseball Organization. And it will be Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch coming along for the ride. Hinch will be managing the...
3 Detroit Lions Who Must Rise Up Against New England Patriots
There has to be an unsettling taste with the Detroit Lions after their latest performance. Losing 48-45 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 hurt enough. But surrendering dominant stat lines to quarterback Geno Smith and crucial big plays to running back Rashaad Penny were absolutely crushing. Detroit got some...
Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5?How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?. The Detroit Lions Inactives List for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots has been released and the Lions are desperately going to need some players to step up if they are going to want to escape Foxborough with a much-needed win.
Detroit Lions move on from WR Maurice Alexander
The Detroit Lions are heading into their bye week, which could not come at a better time for a team dealing with a plethora of injuries. One spot that has been hit hard is the wide receiver position as it seems like just about everybody in the room has been dealing with one thing or another.
Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions have hit ‘Rock Bottom’
What did Dan Campbell say after the game?Campbell said this is “rock bottom” for the Lions. In the Detroit Lions‘ first season under head coach Dan Campbell, they finished with a 3-13-1 record, earning the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite that horrific...
Dan Campbell did not see Detroit Lions 1-4 start coming
What did Dan Campbell say about the 1-4 start?Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are not going to lay down. On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions had an opportunity to get within a game of the .500 mark as they headed into their bye week but the New England Patriots had other plans.
Jake Walman hopes to honor Tomas Holmstrom with No. 96
Simply known as the “Demolition Man”, former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom made his living in front of the net and terrorizing opposition goaltenders. He also was a part of four Stanley Cup championship teams, playing a key role in their 1998, 2002, and 2008 victories. Upon his retirement following the 2011-12 NHL season, there hasn’t been a single Red Wings player to don his No. 96 jersey number – until this year with Jake Walman.
Quintez Cephus will miss at least a month with Detroit Lions
Quintez Cephus gets bad newsWhat this means for Quintez Cephus. Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would play a role in the Detroit Lions‘ offense. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. Just moments ago, the Lions announced a handful of roster moves,...
Aidan Hutchinson: Playing Hurt Or Overrated?
Aidan Hutchinson Is Not Making The ImpactAbout The Show:. Neil: Let me be 100% crystal clear, on Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions. Butler: Clear us up, Neil. Neil: If they would’ve gone out today and lost, but only by two or three points or even one score, I would’ve felt completely fine. I would’ve felt completely fine about the state of this team. They’re playing teams close. They’re dealing with injuries, they’re working through things.
Dan Campbell says he does not regret decision during loss to Patriots
What did Dan Campbell say about not regretting his decisions?Dan Campbell admits he is aggressive by nature. Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity on Sunday when they took on the New England Patriots, who were rolling with their third-string QB, Bailey Zappe. Unfortunately, that golden opportunity...
Could have been Detroit Lions K Matthew Wright sets record on MNF [Video]
Matthew Wright could be the Detroit Lions kicker right now, but he’s not. During training camp prior to the 2021 season, the Lions announced they were waiving Wright and signing Zane Gonzalez to take his place on the roster. If you are a fan of the Lions, you are...
Detroit Lions included on ‘Time to Panic?!’ list
Where do the Lions fall on the ‘Time to Panic?!’ list?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would get off to a hot start and eventually make a run at a wild-card playoff spot.
Red Wings officially release 2022-23 final roster
The Detroit Red Wings have released their full rosterFORWARDSDEFENSEMENGOALTENDERSINJURED RESERVE. The 2022-23 NHL season is nearly upon us, and the Detroit Red Wings are gearing up to take the next step in their rebuilding process thanks to several new key additions made during the summer by general manager Steve Yzerman.
