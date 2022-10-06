After years of talks, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a body of the United Nations, reached a long-term aviation climate goal of net-zero by 2050. A UN body agreed to a long-term aspirational goal for net-zero aviation emissions by 2050 on October 7, the first official global pledge to address the challenge. The decision came to fruition despite challenges from China and other countries which are largely aligned with airlines amid pressure to curb air pollution. The industry described the move as a “milestone”, while European countries see ot as a “compromise” intended to lead to a more ambitious target.

