UN aviation body reveals long-term aviation climate goal
After years of talks, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a body of the United Nations, reached a long-term aviation climate goal of net-zero by 2050. A UN body agreed to a long-term aspirational goal for net-zero aviation emissions by 2050 on October 7, the first official global pledge to address the challenge. The decision came to fruition despite challenges from China and other countries which are largely aligned with airlines amid pressure to curb air pollution. The industry described the move as a “milestone”, while European countries see ot as a “compromise” intended to lead to a more ambitious target.
Portugal launches digital nomad visa program for remote workers
Portugal has announced a work visa designed for remote workers. The visa aims to let ‘digital nomads’ live and work in the country for up to 12 months. With this decision, Portugal joins a group of other countries offering similar programs, including Costa Rica, the Cayman Islands, Croatia and Thailand. The impetus for the digital nomad visa program is Portugal’s desire to boost its economy by injecting more temporary residents into its cities and towns.
European Parliament revamps take-off and landing rules for the aviation sector
With air traffic increasing near to pre-pandemic levels, the European Parliament approved a gradual return to standard airport slots operating rules. While the take-off and landing slots rules for airlines were updated, some exceptions introduced during the pandemic remain valid. 1. Slot allocation. During a plenary vote last week in...
Friuli Venezia Giulia to reimburse travelers who visit the region
The Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia is offering a refund of the train ticket and a free FVGcard to access museums, exhibitions and cultural activities. The campaign is an invitation to travel in a sustainable way by train and visit the historial cities of Trieste or Udine, or immerse oneself in the nature of Grado and Lignano Sabbiadoro.
Tourism industry in Spain could be impacted by EU’s green travel plan
Making commercial aviation greener comes at a price. In Spain, tax increases could bring a reduction of 11 million international tourists, a 1.6% reduction in GDP (€23 billion) and 430,000 fewer jobs by 2030, according to numbers presented by consulting firm Deloitte. The expected decrease is linked to the implementation of measures set out for aviation by the European Commission (EC) within its ‘Fit for 55’ legislative package, which intends to meet long-term emissions reduction targets, along with the possible introduction of a ticket tax included in the White Paper on Tax Reform.
Hong Kong to offer 500,000 free airline tickets to restart tourism
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth the equivalent of HK$2 billion ($254.8 million). The decision was confirmed to CNN by a spokesperson from the Hong Kong Airport Authority (AAHK): “Back in 2020, we purchased around 500,000 air tickets in advance from the territory’s home-based airlines as part of a relief package to support the aviation industry.”
