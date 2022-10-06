Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2022. Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana. Jordan Casey Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer. William Bradford Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
KPLC TV
New officers sworn in for the City of Lake Charles Armed Forces Commission
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles appointed new officers to Mayor Nic Hunter’s Armed Forces Commission. Mayor Nic Hunter presented outgoing president, Lt. Col. Charles Dalgleish, with a Certificate of Gratitude to honor his 11 years of total service in the Commission. The Armed Forces...
KPLC TV
Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
KPLC TV
Two candidates running for Westlake Chief of Police
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among the many races taking place on November 8 is Westlake Chief of Police. Two candidates have thrown their hat into the ring: current chief Chris Wilrye and Michael Perez. Both have several years in law enforcement under their belt. “I work with the federal...
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
KPLC TV
Cameron Police Jurors disagree on cutting jury from 8 to 5 members
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - There’s disagreement in Cameron Parish over how many police jurors they need. The parish is redistricting, and police jurors are expected to make a final decision Thursday. The main issues are representation and saving money. Every 10 years, the people are counted and district...
‘How can they do that to the elderly’ Gueydan resident concerned, frustrated with high electricity bills
GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) Barton Kibodeaux, a Gueydan resident, says despite having cut back on utility usage at his home he is still faced with a high electric bill. He shared with News 10 that his electricity bill for the month of September was over $700. As frustrated as he is by his own problems, […]
[PHOTOS] Capital One Building In Lake Charles Gets New Windows
The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.
KPLC TV
Vinton Heritage Festival returns
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - They’re calling it the gateway to Cajun country. Vinton residents like Jordan Rogers are welcoming back the heritage festival, after it was put on hold for the past few years. “I been looking forward to it all week, came here to see a lot of...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 14
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 14. Louisiana – On October 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 2:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a multiple-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Lake Arthur man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man was killed after multiple vehicles crashed near Kaplan due to smoke obscuring the highway.
Taking You Back To Rob Robin’s 1986 Farewell On TV In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Are you ready to back in time? Rob Robin who by far is the most well-known media personality in the Lake Charles area for years now has been in the media in the Southwest Louisiana area for over five decades now. You can stop any native Lake Charles or Southwest...
KPLC TV
“Project Build a Future” holds free homebuyer education courses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s “Project Build a Future” is hosting a homebuyer education course. The free class walks participants through the entire process of buying a home. It covers all the fundamentals of homeownership, including the pros and cons of purchasing a home, the role of realtors, mortgages, financial management, and proper budgeting. Other topics include down payments, closing costs, and insurance.
Lake Charles American Press
Smoke from burning field blamed for multiple crashes — including one fatality
Smoke from a burning field is believed to have caused multiple vehicle crashes Thursday that lead to the death of a Lake Arthur man near Kaplan. Erin Matthew LaPoint, 26, died in an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on La. 14 in Vermilion Parish. A preliminary investigation found that...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for teen, missing since Sept. 30
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) is actively searching for a missing teen who was last seen 11 days ago.
