Cameron Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home damaged in fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2022. Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana. Jordan Casey Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer. William Bradford Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Two candidates running for Westlake Chief of Police

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among the many races taking place on November 8 is Westlake Chief of Police. Two candidates have thrown their hat into the ring: current chief Chris Wilrye and Michael Perez. Both have several years in law enforcement under their belt. “I work with the federal...
WESTLAKE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Crash Resulted in a Fatality

Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy. The preliminary investigation...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Police Jurors disagree on cutting jury from 8 to 5 members

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - There’s disagreement in Cameron Parish over how many police jurors they need. The parish is redistricting, and police jurors are expected to make a final decision Thursday. The main issues are representation and saving money. Every 10 years, the people are counted and district...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

[PHOTOS] Capital One Building In Lake Charles Gets New Windows

The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Vinton Heritage Festival returns

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - They’re calling it the gateway to Cajun country. Vinton residents like Jordan Rogers are welcoming back the heritage festival, after it was put on hold for the past few years. “I been looking forward to it all week, came here to see a lot of...
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

“Project Build a Future” holds free homebuyer education courses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s “Project Build a Future” is hosting a homebuyer education course. The free class walks participants through the entire process of buying a home. It covers all the fundamentals of homeownership, including the pros and cons of purchasing a home, the role of realtors, mortgages, financial management, and proper budgeting. Other topics include down payments, closing costs, and insurance.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

