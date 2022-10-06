The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO