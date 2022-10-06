Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Streaker in Tom Brady Jersey Gets Destroyed By Guy in Green Sweatshirt
VIDEO: Security lights up idiot on the field in Tom Brady jersey.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Hart update reveals that a seizure led to on-field collapse
Hearts dropped around the college football world when news broke regarding Mike Hart — former Michigan running back turned Wolverines running backs coach — collapsed on the sidelines during Saturday’s game. Afterwards, Hart was carted off the field, jarring both teams and fans alike. As the college...
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had some sort of medical issue on the sidelines during the game against Indiana.
Michigan coach and ex-NFL running back Mike Hart, 36, is rushed to hospital after suffering a 'seizure' on sidelines during live TV game against Indiana: Distraught players are seen in tears as he is carted off to ambulance
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines' game against Indiana, televised live on FOX on Saturday afternoon. It was initially unclear as to the reason Hart was taken from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Detroit Lions fans vent after shutout loss to Matt Patricia
For fans of the Detroit Lions who were hoping to be able to stick it to former head coach Matt Patricia this afternoon at Gillette Stadium, they’ll have to wait for another opportunity. The new ‘de facto’ offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, whom he won several Super Bowl titles with while serving as defensive coordinator before his ill-fated tenure as Lions coach, helped guide the Patriots to a 29-0 shutout victory over his former squad.
ESPN
Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
247Sports
Mike Hart update: Jim Harbaugh shares Michigan RB coach's message to team after leaving game with seizure
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field Saturday on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation after falling down on the sideline. Hart had a seizure, FOX studio host Rob Stone said during the halftime show. FOX Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided an update on Michigan’s emotional halftime and Jim Harbaugh's message to the team as the Wolverines returned to the field for the third quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lions Safety Saivion Smith Taken Off Field in Ambulance After Suffering Leg Injury
VIDEO: Saivion Smith's leg injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen
Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
MLive.com
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers
Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0