Ciera McGee
4d ago
My Jesus keep these families covered and continue giving them strength to push forward…. Still praying for Tiffany Foster now so many more added to my prayer list.. Jesus wat is this world coming to
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon disappearance: Investigators re-search home of coastal Georgia toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Monday marks the fifth day since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his coastal Georgia home. Quinton's disappearance has sparked national attention at this point due to the many questions still surrounding the case. The toddler was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home where he...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Ga. man arrested for shooting, killing his own mother, 19-month-old niece, coroner says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother and toddler are dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WTVM-TV that 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were shot several times at their Columbus, Georgia home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
UPDATE: Grandmother and 19-month-old granddaughter dead in Hilton Avenue shooting
Editor’s Note: The child’s age has been adjusted to 19 months old. It was originally reported as 18 months old by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. UPDATE 10/10/22 3:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today’s shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. A grandmother and granddaughter […]
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 25
Most 20-somethings feel pretty invincible. So, when one Atlanta paralegal started having some breakthrough bleeding, she wasn’t too concerned. In fact, she almost passed on a procedure to figure out what was going on.
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
Alabama: 14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
South Georgia family finds refuge from chaos of childhood cancer diagnosis
ATLANTA - Tripp and Kimberly Lasseter have a long history with the Ronald McDonald House near Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. This has been their home away from home for half of Tripp's life, since they arrived here from Adel, Georgia, 200 miles away, unsure of what the future held.
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
Columbus man accused in fatal Steam Mill Road hit-and-run makes first appearance in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged after a fatal hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road last Thursday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today. DeAntre Wolf is charged with the death of a 13-year-old female after he was accused of hitting both the female victim and an 11-year-old male victim. According to law […]
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta attorney receives congressional award for adoption advocacy
Many families are made whole through adoption. One Atlanta attorney has seen many loving parents through that process for more than two decades now… and she was recently recognized on a national level for it. She’s this week’s Everyday Hero.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
fox5atlanta.com
More people charged in Hoganville youth football game fight
It's video that shocked many parents. A wild brawl at a Hogansville youth football game last week. FOX 5 has learned six more people have been charged in the fight and according to police, all six are women.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
Alabama college student found safe after being reported missing during Atlanta trip
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said the missing Alabama college student who went missing in the city was found. The 19-year-old was reportedly last seen on Oct. 5 at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Atlanta around 3:45 p.m., according to Atlanta Police when she was missing. The department said...
fox5atlanta.com
Ring surveillance footage catches suspect vandalizing home
ATLANTA - A woman said she was sitting in her living room when a rock came crashing through her window Tuesday night. Her ring doorbell caught the person who threw it. Now the police are hoping to do the same. The homeowner said she doesn't know the man who targeted...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing
ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. It just before 8 p.m. near John Portman Blvd. NE. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was...
