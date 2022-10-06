LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since 1991, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has been working to help connect donors, wild game processors, and charities that feed those in need. The organization accepts donated deer and money to help with their cause. Each deer donated provides more than 125 meals to families. Monetary donations help cover the cost of venison processing. These funds can also be added to hunting license purchases.

