Michigan Anesthetists will celebrate World Anesthesia Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health officials will celebrate World Anesthesia Day as it commemorates the first successful use of anesthesia,. The Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists (MANA) is recognizing the holiday on Sunday, Oct. 16. The day celebrates when doctors in 1846 at Massachusetts General Hospital demonstrated the use of ether, which is a colorless liquid used as an anesthetic, for the first time on a patient.
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
All Michigan high schools are encouraged to apply for ‘Strive For A Safer Drive’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are being accepted for Strive For A Safer Drive (S4SD). S4SD is a teen-driving initiative aimed at reducing serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among Michigan’s most inexperienced drivers. Schools will receive $1,000 to develop a student-led traffic safety campaign. It is presented by...
People in Michigan walk to help end hunger and poverty
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One step at a time can help end hunger and poverty. The three-mile walk through Lansing symbolizes those who must walk miles to get food and water in impoverished nations. Dianne Allen has been a part of the Crop Hunger Walk for over 20 years. She...
Reminder: Michigan drivers are required to stop for school buses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is reminding residents to stop for school buses. According to officials, the greatest risk to a child is when they are approaching or leaving a school bus. In Michigan, drivers on both sides of the road are required to...
Teen Driver Safety Week starts on Oct. 16
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off its fifteenth year on Oct. 16. It’s a week of dedicating awareness and seeking solutions to prevent teen injuries and deaths on the road. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), 3 out of...
CATA to host registration clinics for Michigan general election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) wants to make voting easier for people living in the Lansing area. CATA announced they want to invite city and township clerks to participate in voter registration clinics on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the CATA Transportation Center and Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing.
Donate a deer to feed Michigan families in need
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Since 1991, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has been working to help connect donors, wild game processors, and charities that feed those in need. The organization accepts donated deer and money to help with their cause. Each deer donated provides more than 125 meals to families. Monetary donations help cover the cost of venison processing. These funds can also be added to hunting license purchases.
Local lottery players expected to enter two $400 million jackpots
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With no winners of the Powerball or the Mega Millions over the weekend, the jackpots continue to climb topping $400 million. The Powerball Jackpot stands at $401 million as of Monday night’s drawing with the cash option sitting at $205 million. According to Michigan Lottery news, the next player to win Monday night’s jackpot would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot that was won in 2022.
East Lansing Trojans, Holt Rams will meet in Week 8 Game of the Week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CAAC-Blue has had plenty of good matchups this year, and that should only continue as we head into week eight of the Friday Night Frenzy. The 6-1 East Lansing Trojans will take on the 4-3 Holt Rams at Holt in our Game of the Week.
