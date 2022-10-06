A mother is fighting for her life after she tried to shield her children from the family’s pit bulls in a fatal mauling. The attack took place on Wednesday in west Tennessee outside Memphis, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.The mother, Kirstie Bennard, 30, sustained severe injuries after stepping in to protect her five-month-old son Hollace Dean and two-year-old daughter Lilly Jane, according to the sheriff’s office.Jeff Gibson, the uncle of Ms Bennard’s husband Colby, told USA Today on Saturday that “she put her body on top of Lilly’s to try and protect her after the attack started”....

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO