Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

2 found dead at Jonesboro-area apartment complex, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two people were found dead after a shooting call at a Jonesboro-area apartment complex on Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Riverwood Townhouses Apartments located at 681 Flint River Road. Clayton County police say officers found two people dead in the front yard of one of the buildings.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for suspect in armed rideshare carjacking

ATLANTA - A woman told police her car was taken at gunpoint while picking up what she thought were regular passengers through a rideshare app. The victim thought this would be a simple ride like any other. She said she was picking up two men on Baker Street near Downtown Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by shooting

ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's home....
ATLANTA, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. It just before 8 p.m. near John Portman Blvd. NE. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for grass fires, charged with carrying explosives, police say

ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to multiple grass fires in Buckhead. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department located multiple fires along Pharr Road near Maple Drive around 11:55 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in minutes, and no one was hurt. The Atlanta Police...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County K-9 murdered in line of duty laid to rest

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Officer Figo, the Clayton County K-9 that was killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest Monday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers are transporting the pup to Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs for a ceremony. As previously reported, Officer Figo...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT standoff: Man arrested after threatening woman, holding 2 juveniles in home, police say

FOREST PARK, Ga. - A six-hour-long standoff in a Forest Park neighborhood came to an end with the arrest of a man Tuesday evening. It started just before 2:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pineglen Drive. Clayton County police say officers arrived to a domestic disturbance call involving a married couple. Officers spoke with the woman who said the man was getting a gun.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens accused in Sugarloaf Mills Mall killing expected back in Georgia

The two teens charged with shooting and killing a high school football player outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall are expected back in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement officers arrested Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson in Anderson, South Carolina late last week. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, they were scheduled to be extradited on Monday.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta shooting leaves man critical at West End laundromat

ATLANTA - A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot at a laundromat located in Atlanta’s West End. Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. to the Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak Street SW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia State Patrol K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol K-9 Figo, killed in the line of duty last week following a chase and standoff, will be laid to rest Monday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol troopers are transporting the pup to Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Springs for a ceremony. Figo was...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting

SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies search for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they're searching for a man they say robbed a gas station on Thursday. An armed man reportedly stuck up the Texaco on Fairburn Road. Deputies said the man took out two handguns, one black and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

