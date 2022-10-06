ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 31

Terri Clem
4d ago

VOTE RED, letting killers out of Prison, who were supposed to be serving life.. without Parole. Not even notifying the Families of the Victims. Book and Release, to go out and offend again.

Reply(1)
20
Stephanie Trost
4d ago

I really have to wonder when common sense flew out the window. Was she absent when but a few days passed the big roll out on the California edict, the public were told to not charge their EV's because the current grid could not handle it? Was she absent when she learned the fossil fuel consumption of the grid to encompass EV's on the grid load. house solar will not charge EV's. Has anyone told you guys how long it takes to get a real "full charge"? sm get about 36 hrs. So now as a parting gift the stain wants us to join in lock step. Well glory be, edicts are wiped away with the toilet paper she wrote them on. God bless Oregon.🇺🇸

Reply
14
Patriot Mom
3d ago

Climate change haha no such thing. Government cloud seeds the sky and this is how they come up with climate change! Wake the hell up and research it’s a thing!

Reply
12
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW

BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Despite last year’s lessons, Northwest schools scrambling to find staff

As waves of Covid swelled last year, short-handed schools across the Northwest struggled to stay operational. Principals stepped onto the playground to monitor recess or into the cafeteria to help serve lunches. Districts hired community members holding emergency substitute licenses, often with no teaching experience, to ensure classrooms had adequate supervision. In the most extreme circumstances, schools canceled classes for a day or more, as happened in Oregon’s Salem-Keizer and Idaho’s Nampa districts, among others.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Herald and News

Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity

Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
OREGON STATE
thetrek.co

PCT Week 16: Southern Oregon, Lake Resorts and Swarming Mosquitoes

After some extra time in Ashland, Oregon waiting out the heat, were off! Southern Oregon awaits and it’s exciting being in a new state. It’s refreshing being somewhere new. While I loved California and re-exploring my backyard, it definitely felt long. We immediately have to climb out of the valley and it’s still hot. The weather is expected to cool down a bit the next few days. For now, we still have to deal with the remaining heat. Behind us, Shasta is still visible. The last few views of Northern California are slowly getting farther. The accomplishment of finishing California has finally hit me, it’s now time to explore Oregon!
OREGON STATE
KDRV

SNAP: Oregon households have extension on replacement benefits

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon households who lost food they purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the public safety power shut offs or wildfire evacuations in August and September now have an extension to request replacement benefits. Households that lost or had to throw away food...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
KDRV

Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Winter Storms#Politics State#Politics Governor
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
mitechnews.com

First Utility-Scale Renewable Energy Triple Threat Online In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – What’s better than one type of clean energy? A triple threat of technologies working together to bring renewables to the grid. Just last week, the first utility-scale energy facility combining solar, wind, and battery storage opened up and started providing power in northern Oregon. Between 300 megawatts of wind, 50 megawatts of solar, and 30 megawatts of battery storage, the triple-powered project can power around 100,000 homes using clean energy.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Following A Court Ruling, New Information Regarding Logging In Oregon Is Emerging

After an Oregon District Court ruled that the Bureau of Land Management’s basis for selling wood on roughly 18,000 acres, including old-growth forest, in violation of the Endangered Species Act, additional information has come to light. The judge rejected the Service’s argument that the threatened northern spotted owl species...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
News Break
Politics
mynews4.com

Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
Clackamas Review

Oak Grove resident: Tina Kotek will deliver bold climate policy

Ann Truax: Candidate for governor has a strong track record of environmentalism.Forest fires, residents uprooted from their homes, record-breaking hurricanes, massive floods, widespread drought, water scarcity! Bad weather news continues unabated. This last summer, most Oregonians felt lucky. We didn't have to endure a 116-degree heat dome or hide out inside because of smoky, toxic air as in previous summers, but still most of the Pacific Northwest is experiencing drought conditions, resulting in dried-up wells, agricultural setbacks and low reservoir water. I live in Clackamas County, an area less affected by drought so far, yet I only have...
OAK GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy