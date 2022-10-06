ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Coast Guard rescues 67-year-old man from sinking boat during Hurricane Ian

By Brittany Muller
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRk7B_0iPBLI7s00

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 67-year-old man who was stranded on his boat during Hurricane Ian said he’s thankful to be alive, thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0M9S_0iPBLI7s00

The Coast Guard rescued him during the storm and, a week later, 67-year-old David Littlefield got to thank the crew personally.

Littlefield’s 44-foot boat listed on its side and was mostly submerged when he was rescued.

“These guys rock and they deserve all the recognition you can give them,” said Littlefield.

He was headed south on his boat near Pine Island South in an attempt to outrun Ian.

“The wind and the waves rolled the boat 90 degrees onto its starboard side, water started to come in,” he said.

This caused him to be violently thrown. Littlefield knew he was in trouble, so he put on his lifejacket, sent a mayday and activated his EPIRB.

“Don’t panic and that’s the big thing – you have to keep a level head, rely on life experience training and just hope for the best,” said Littlefield.

After 12 hours outside on his deck and in hurricane force winds, Littlefield finally heard the sound of a Coast Guard chopper overhead.

“Seeing him again and knowing he’s safe, you know, it’s great – it really is,” Petty Officer 2nd class Jethro Hauser said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Hauser was in the water to help hoist Littlefield up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxlOa_0iPBLI7s00

“He grabbed me and the first words out of his mouth were, ‘Thank you,'” said Hauser.

So far, the Coast Guard says it has rescued 746 people and about 100 pets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Hurricanes#U S Coast Guard#Weather#Hurricane Ian#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Car catches fire in Riverview garage, HCFR says

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A car caught on fire at a garage inside a home in Riverview at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. When units arrived at the home on Laurel Ledge Drive, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, HCFR says.
RIVERVIEW, FL
WFLA

WFLA

103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy