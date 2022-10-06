Read full article on original website
Click10.com
‘You’re seriously laughing right now?’ Teen accused of deadly crime spree tossed from court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenaged boys accused of an August Broward County crime spree that ended in the death of a single mother of three appeared in court Monday. One of them was removed from the courtroom for laughing during the proceedings. The two teens, Jacory Flournoy, 13,...
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
WSVN-TV
Parkland school shooter sentencing trial set to conclude this week
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz concludes this week. Attorneys are set to go over jury instructions without the jurors, Monday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday and deliberations are set for Wednesday. A unanimous vote from the seven-man five-woman jury...
bulletin-news.com
Man Arrested, Accused of Stalking, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend in Dania Beach
A Broward County inmate who wouldn’t accept no for an answer was arrested for threatening a former love interest of his in Dania Beach, according to court records. Shantino Kemp, 38, was detained on Thursday for the alleged harassment that allegedly started after a 10-month relationship ended in June.
NBC Miami
Hialeah Gardens Cop Accused of Pawning Department-Issued Guns, Credit Card Fraud
A Hialeah Gardens Police officer was arrested after officials said he pawned his department issued AR-15 and pistol and fraudulently used a fellow officer's credit card. Officer Leonardo Carbo, 30, was arrested Oct. 5 and faces several charges including credit card fraud, theft and fraudulent use of identification, records showed.
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
Delray Beach police officer charged in assault of sheriff's deputy
DELRAY BEACH — A veteran Delray Beach Police officer has been charged with aggravated assault of a sheriff's deputy and obstructing efforts to extinguish a residential fire west of Lake Worth Beach. Peter Sosa, 42, a 12-year member of the Delray Beach Police Department, intefered with the work of firefighters who were battling...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to one death and two victims hospitalized, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500th block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
ABA Journal
Kasowitz Benson is sanctioned for 'dilatory tactics' in suit accusing it of malicious prosecution
A Florida judge has ordered Kasowitz Benson Torres and one of its former partners to pay attorney fees for “dilatory tactics” in a lawsuit filed by the wife of Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter. Judge G. Joseph Curley of Palm Beach County, Florida, ordered payment...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother
MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 7 in penalty phase is Nicholas Dworet
Count seven of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Nicholas Dworet who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. His mother, Annika Dworet, said during her victim impact statement that Nicholas had a full...
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
Florida Landlord Installed Hidden Cameras in 12-Year-Old Tenant’s Bedroom and Bathroom, Said He Was ‘Fighting His Inner Demons’: Sheriff
A 62-year-old landlord in Florida was arrested after he was allegedly caught using hidden cameras to film and take photographs of a 12-year-old girl inside of her bedroom and bathroom. Bruce Wayne Grady was taken into custody last week and charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism by a person 24 years of age or older on a child less than 16 years of age, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
NBC Miami
Martin County Landlord Arrested After Allegedly Spying on Teen Girl With Hidden Cameras
Deputies in a county on Florida’s Treasure Coast arrested a man who they said was spying on a young teen girl he was the landlord for with cameras hidden in an electrical outlet. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Bruce Grady, 61, is now facing charges related to video voyeurism in...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
WSVN-TV
3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
bulletin-news.com
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation
Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
WSVN-TV
‘I want to find my babies’: Woman injured in Pembroke Pines crash says 2 dogs riding in car are missing
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was seriously injured in a crash in Pembroke Pines said two of the four dogs that were riding in her van took off running after the impact and are still missing. Wearing a neck brace as she lay in her hospital bed, Gwen...
One dead, three injured in NE Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - A man is dead and three others were injured after a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade. It happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. Two men were taken to Aventura Hospital where one of the men died. A third man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. The fourth person, a woman, was grazed in the arm. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI
When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
