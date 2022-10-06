ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighthouse Point, FL

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Parkland school shooter sentencing trial set to conclude this week

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz concludes this week. Attorneys are set to go over jury instructions without the jurors, Monday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday and deliberations are set for Wednesday. A unanimous vote from the seven-man five-woman jury...
PARKLAND, FL
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to one death and two victims hospitalized, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500th block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother

MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
MIAMI, FL
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Florida Landlord Installed Hidden Cameras in 12-Year-Old Tenant’s Bedroom and Bathroom, Said He Was ‘Fighting His Inner Demons’: Sheriff

A 62-year-old landlord in Florida was arrested after he was allegedly caught using hidden cameras to film and take photographs of a 12-year-old girl inside of her bedroom and bathroom. Bruce Wayne Grady was taken into custody last week and charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism by a person 24 years of age or older on a child less than 16 years of age, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
STUART, FL
3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation

Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
PLANTATION, FL
One dead, three injured in NE Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - A man is dead and three others were injured after a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade. It happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. Two men were taken to Aventura Hospital where one of the men died. A third man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. The fourth person, a woman, was grazed in the arm. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
MIAMI, FL
West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI

When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

