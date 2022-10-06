Read full article on original website
Newcomer J’Vonne Hadley bringing energy to frontcourt of Colorado men’s basketball
In some ways, recruiting isn’t much different than managing the Xs and Os during any given college basketball game. When an unexpected hurdle arises, the burden is on the coaching staff to adjust. Colorado men’s coach Tad Boyle and his staff, particularly associate head coach Mike Rohn, did that...
Colorado women’s basketball: Buffs’ Lizzie Holder adjusting to college game
When asked what she expects out of herself as a freshman with the Colorado women’s basketball team, Lizzie Holder shrugged her shoulders and laughed. “I have no idea, honestly,” the 6-foot-1 guard from Stillwater, Minn., said. “Wherever they need me, I’ll be there.”. Like most freshmen...
Colorado football: Buffs keeping roster intact, for now
Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford spent his first full day on the job last Monday having one-on-one discussions with all of the players. It appears that was a good strategy. Eight days after Karl Dorrell was fired and replaced – for now – by Sanford, the Buffaloes’ roster has...
Late Civana Kuhlmann PK pushes CU Buffs soccer past Oregon
College soccer almost was an afterthought for Civana Kuhlmann this past summer. She practically was an 11th-hour addition for Colorado. Yet she already has made a monumental impact in Boulder. Kuhlmann’s penalty kick provided the game’s only goal on Sunday, as CU edged Oregon 1-0 before a crowd of 1,520...
Colorado football: Buffs set for first game week with interim coach Mike Sanford
After some major changes in leadership and a bye, the Colorado football team is ready for its first game week under interim head coach Mike Sanford. On Saturday, the Buffaloes (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) will host California (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday at Folsom Field (12 p.m., Pac-12 Network). CU fired head...
Rooney: Mike Sanford winning bye week small first step in shifting CU Buffs mindset
Amid the ruins of the Karl Dorrell era, winning the room was easy. Now comes the hard part for Mike Sanford and the reshuffled deck of Colorado’s football staff. The bye week following Dorrell’s firing — his final straw falling after last week’s 43-20 loss at Arizona, dropping the Buffs to 0-5 and 4-15 in Dorrell’s past 19 games — offered a chance for the Buffs to regroup. And in just a few short days, the change in attitude was palpable.
Colorado football: AD Rick George looks to future with realistic expectations
Colorado used to talk about competing for national championships as the expectation for the football program. Athletic director Rick George now has a more realistic view of the Buffaloes. When CU fired head coach Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, George acknowledged the long road ahead for the Buffs (0-5, 0-2...
