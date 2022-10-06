Amid the ruins of the Karl Dorrell era, winning the room was easy. Now comes the hard part for Mike Sanford and the reshuffled deck of Colorado’s football staff. The bye week following Dorrell’s firing — his final straw falling after last week’s 43-20 loss at Arizona, dropping the Buffs to 0-5 and 4-15 in Dorrell’s past 19 games — offered a chance for the Buffs to regroup. And in just a few short days, the change in attitude was palpable.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO