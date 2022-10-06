ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

Colorado football: Buffs keeping roster intact, for now

Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford spent his first full day on the job last Monday having one-on-one discussions with all of the players. It appears that was a good strategy. Eight days after Karl Dorrell was fired and replaced – for now – by Sanford, the Buffaloes’ roster has...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Late Civana Kuhlmann PK pushes CU Buffs soccer past Oregon

College soccer almost was an afterthought for Civana Kuhlmann this past summer. She practically was an 11th-hour addition for Colorado. Yet she already has made a monumental impact in Boulder. Kuhlmann’s penalty kick provided the game’s only goal on Sunday, as CU edged Oregon 1-0 before a crowd of 1,520...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Rooney: Mike Sanford winning bye week small first step in shifting CU Buffs mindset

Amid the ruins of the Karl Dorrell era, winning the room was easy. Now comes the hard part for Mike Sanford and the reshuffled deck of Colorado’s football staff. The bye week following Dorrell’s firing — his final straw falling after last week’s 43-20 loss at Arizona, dropping the Buffs to 0-5 and 4-15 in Dorrell’s past 19 games — offered a chance for the Buffs to regroup. And in just a few short days, the change in attitude was palpable.
BOULDER, CO

