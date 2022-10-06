ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WVNews

MSP investigate property damage hit and run

McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
MCHENRY, MD
WVNews

WVU Parkersburg observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with presentation and local Clothesline Project display

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – First observed in Oct. 1981, Domestic Violence Awareness Month connects survivors, advocates and service providers in a collective effort to raise awareness about, and end, the crime of abuse. Also advocating is the WVU Parkersburg Criminal Justice student organization as they will host the local Domestic Violence Clothesline Project to bring to light the stories of victims and survivors in the region.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Battle Days marks successful return

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Battle Days was held over the weekend at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. This year’s festivities marked the return to regular proceedings after two years of only having the memorial service due to COVID-19 concerns. The annual event commemorates the Battle of Point Pleasant...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

32 quilts featured during 34th Harvest of Quilts show

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the 34th Harvest of Quilts show was held on the very rainy weekend of Oct. 1-2. This quilt show is sponsored by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Services (CEOS). There were 32 quilts entered in the four...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

State Farm presents Gallipolis women's shelter with donation

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Robin Fowler of State Farm Insurance presented the local women’s shelter Square One with a $5,000 donation on Thursday. State Farm awarded the money to Fowler, a 21-year employee, with the directive to donate it to the cause of her choice. Fowler chose Square One, a women’s shelter with a 12-bed capacity, which is open to women in crisis and their children. It is located in Gallipolis.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Some West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. — West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of...
POLITICS
WVNews

Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Point Pleasant Writers Guild shares October memories

October has brought new faces and old memories to members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild. Three guests added to the number of attendees at a recent meeting. They included Taylor Roegner of Hurricane, West Virginia, and co-authors David Sims and Pamela Earley, whose pen names are Davidé Mario Romano and Pamela Bella.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Westfall and Whitley discuss economic development in Jackson County

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In a meeting at the Ripley City Hall on Thursday evening, Delegate Steve Westfall and Mark Whitley, executive director of the Jackson County Development Authority, spoke to local small business owners on the economic impact of the recent Berkshire Hathaway deal for the former Century Aluminum facility.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Robert Lowell Gordon

Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Ripley, WV’s America in Bloom Award Results Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WV News) — Top honors for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program were announced at the annual symposium and awards celebration held in St. Louis, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Ripley received special recognition for its Community Vitality from its Advisors.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Justice needed for Indigenous communities

OPINION Wis. Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 declared the second Monday of October to be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. We should on this day reflect on all we owe to the Indigenous communities that contribute so much to the state of Wisconsin. Since the arrival of European...
WISCONSIN STATE
WVNews

AAA: Gas prices climbing in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 16 cents higher this week at $3.526 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average price is $3.526 in Northern West Virginia as opposed to an average of...
TRAFFIC
WVNews

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
FLORIDA STATE

