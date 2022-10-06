Read full article on original website
WVNews
Glenville State Homecoming court announced
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the 2022 Glenville State University Homecoming Court were announced at the annual Coronation Ceremony on Monday.
WVNews
MSP investigate property damage hit and run
McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
WVNews
West Virginia ornament contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginia students to parti…
WVNews
WVU Parkersburg observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with presentation and local Clothesline Project display
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – First observed in Oct. 1981, Domestic Violence Awareness Month connects survivors, advocates and service providers in a collective effort to raise awareness about, and end, the crime of abuse. Also advocating is the WVU Parkersburg Criminal Justice student organization as they will host the local Domestic Violence Clothesline Project to bring to light the stories of victims and survivors in the region.
WVNews
Student ornament competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual student ornament competition is underway.
WVNews
Battle Days marks successful return
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Battle Days was held over the weekend at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. This year’s festivities marked the return to regular proceedings after two years of only having the memorial service due to COVID-19 concerns. The annual event commemorates the Battle of Point Pleasant...
WVNews
32 quilts featured during 34th Harvest of Quilts show
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the 34th Harvest of Quilts show was held on the very rainy weekend of Oct. 1-2. This quilt show is sponsored by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Services (CEOS). There were 32 quilts entered in the four...
WVNews
State Farm presents Gallipolis women's shelter with donation
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Robin Fowler of State Farm Insurance presented the local women’s shelter Square One with a $5,000 donation on Thursday. State Farm awarded the money to Fowler, a 21-year employee, with the directive to donate it to the cause of her choice. Fowler chose Square One, a women’s shelter with a 12-bed capacity, which is open to women in crisis and their children. It is located in Gallipolis.
WVNews
BOE approves resolution opposing proposed Amendment 2 and Amendment 4
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Board of Education members unanimously voted for a resolution opposing the passage of Amendment 2 and Amendment 4 which will be voted on in the Nov. 7 general election. Prior to the vote, President of the Jackson County Education Association Adena Barnette spoke about...
WVNews
Some West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. — West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of...
WVNews
Amendment 1 dealing with impeachment authority will be on general election ballot
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In the general election on Nov. 8, four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution will be on the ballot. In the next few editions of Jackson Newspapers, each will be explained along with points of view representing both sides of each issue. An...
WVNews
Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.
WVNews
Point Pleasant Writers Guild shares October memories
October has brought new faces and old memories to members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild. Three guests added to the number of attendees at a recent meeting. They included Taylor Roegner of Hurricane, West Virginia, and co-authors David Sims and Pamela Earley, whose pen names are Davidé Mario Romano and Pamela Bella.
WVNews
Westfall and Whitley discuss economic development in Jackson County
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In a meeting at the Ripley City Hall on Thursday evening, Delegate Steve Westfall and Mark Whitley, executive director of the Jackson County Development Authority, spoke to local small business owners on the economic impact of the recent Berkshire Hathaway deal for the former Century Aluminum facility.
WVNews
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon.
WVNews
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events around the state in October and November.
WVNews
Ripley, WV’s America in Bloom Award Results Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WV News) — Top honors for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program were announced at the annual symposium and awards celebration held in St. Louis, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Ripley received special recognition for its Community Vitality from its Advisors.
WVNews
Justice needed for Indigenous communities
OPINION Wis. Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 declared the second Monday of October to be commemorated as Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. We should on this day reflect on all we owe to the Indigenous communities that contribute so much to the state of Wisconsin. Since the arrival of European...
WVNews
AAA: Gas prices climbing in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 16 cents higher this week at $3.526 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average price is $3.526 in Northern West Virginia as opposed to an average of...
WVNews
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge...
