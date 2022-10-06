Read full article on original website
Armed man arrested after stand-off with authorities in Central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after a serious altercation in central Laredo. The incident happened on Saturday morning at the 4100 block of San Francisco. Police and other law enforcement agencies were called out to a stand off with an armed man. The call came in...
Texas man indicted on human smuggling charge after rollover near checkpoint
An 18-year-old Texas man has been indicted on human smuggling charges after a rollover that caused serious injuries to five migrants near a border checkpoint.
Agents Catch Two Men With Ties to Dangerous Gang
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents catch two brothers trying to get it to the country illegally. When agents checked the two men’s records agents found they were connected to a dangerous criminal organization. Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno were found to be allegedly affiliated with the Sureño...
Laredo Man hospitalized for laceration to the back
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is sent to the hospital after a fight in downtown Laredo. The incident happened at around midnight on Sunday at the 1800 block of Iturbide Street near the El Cuatro Park. Laredo Police were not able to provide many details on this incident, but...
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras. A total of five people have been...
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are arrested, and one is at large in connection to what Laredo Police are calling the city’s eleventh homicide. Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at...
State will not pursue death penalty on alleged serial killer
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The State of Texas will not be pursing the death penalty in the capital murder case of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. After meeting with the families of all five victims, Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz requested...
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Roberto Puente. He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs 130 and has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information...
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU. The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire...
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car accident is reported in north Laredo. The accident happened at around 3:50 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. A pickup truck and a cruiser vehicle collided in the middle lane. Motorists who drive through the area are being asked to avoid the...
Allie’s Bird Project offers support for Laredo families in the NICU
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and one organization is doing all it can to give a big hug to families that find themselves in a tough position with their newborns. Tens of thousands of families across the United States are devastated each year...
Laredo parents say more services are needed for kids with special needs
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - More than 90,000 students with autism received special education services this past school year, that’s according to the Texas Education Agency. However, as signs of autism can appear by age two to three years of age, a community member wanted to make sure to create special education services for those young children.
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning its the start of the week and many have the day off and no class today due to Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day . If you are one of those who follows in that category well let me tell you its going to be a warm and pleasant day to be outdoors.
Postal Service Looking to Increase Rates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You might be seeing higher prices at the post office soon. The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation. First class stamps would cost three cents more and mailing a postcard would increase by four cents. The agency is also looking to increase fees for P.O. box rentals, money orders, and insurance.
Last chance to register to vote!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you are planning to take part in the November elections, time is running out on your chance to register. Dozens of candidates running for offices in Laredo and Webb County, so if you want to make your voice heard, you still have time to sign up.
City of Laredo changes venue of political forum
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s political forums have been moved from TAMIU to Laredo College. The new venue is at the Falcon Executive Conference Center at the Laredo College Yeary Library. The dates and time will remain the same which is on Oct. 11, 12, and...
