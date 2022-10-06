ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

The staff of Red Raider Review provides predictions for Saturday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the OSU Cowboys.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play their fifth straight game against a ranked opponent when they face the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. central on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

The Red Raiders haven't won a road game this season. They'll be out to change that against the undefeated Cowboys.

Here is how the staff at Red Raider Review sees the game.

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State’s the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, but are the Cowboys an insurmountable task for the Red Raiders? I don’t think so. If Tech can start fast on offense, they’ve got a team that can compete with anyone in a close game. Look for Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith to bounce back with a big game in this one. Texas Tech 35, Oklahoma State 33

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The Cowboys are the best team in the Big 12. Oklahoma State showed exactly why last week by handling Baylor on the road. Quarterback Spencer Sanders is having a fantastic year and the defense has improved every week. I think they handle the Red Raiders at home and don't have a problem scoring throughout the game. Oklahoma State 38, Texas Tech 21

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Cowboys are coming off a win over Baylor while the Red Raiders and coach Joey McGuire are going to be a little fired up after how things ended in the loss to Kansas State last week. I see Tech’s offensive inconsistencies plaguing them again against a stout OSU defense. Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This is a tough Red Raiders team that has played a tough schedule. Texas Tech will be the fifth straight-ranked team. But let’s examine the first four, shall we? A three-point overtime win over Houston at home. A 13-point loss to NC State on the road. A three-point overtime win over Texas at home. A nine-point loss to Kansas State on the road. This puts Tech at a disadvantage, especially against a team that may be playing the best football in the conference. The Cowboys win in a game where they will slowly pull away in the second half. Oklahoma State 33, Texas Tech 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: McGuire is ahead of schedule in Lubbock, but Oklahoma State is one of college football's forgotten programs. Currently, Sanders has the Cowboys undefeated and is orchestrating an offense that ranks fifth among FBS teams in scoring. Add in the fact the game is in Stillwater, and the Pokes improve to 5-0. Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State looks like the best team in the Big 12 this season, with a dominant defense and potent offense. Texas Tech may keep this one close for a quarter or two, but Oklahoma State is simply too good and should have no issue winning this one. Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 21

Donovan Smith
