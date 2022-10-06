Read full article on original website
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
NY1
City celebrates 78th annual Columbus Day Parade
The nation's largest celebration of Italian American culture returned to Fifth Avenue Monday morning when the 78th annual Columbus Day Parade kicked off. “I love to listen to the Italian music, and [I love] the floats, too,” Francesca Ottomanelli said. Ottomanelli was born in Italy and later came to the U.S., where she grew up.
NY1
Organizer discusses Monday's Columbus Day Parade
The Columbus Day Parade returns to the city Monday, celebrating Italian American culture and achievement. The parade route marches up Fifth Avenue from 47th to 72nd Streets in Manhattan. The Columbus Citizens Foundation, a nonprofit with a goal of fostering an appreciation of Italian American heritage and achievement in the...
bkmag.com
Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
NY1
Throggs Neck residents upset with Bruckner rezoning plans
Dozens of community members and advocates with the Bronx Coalition Against Up Zoning rallied Saturday in front of Council Member Marjorie Velasquez’s office to express dismay over her vote in favor of the Bruckner rezoning project. “Campaigning Marjorie Velasquez had stated to multiple communities that she was against this...
NY1
City comptroller says housing shortage could stifle economic recovery
In a new report, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office keyed in on rising rents and low housing supply as challenges that could derail the city’s economic recovery as a possible recession looms. “The economists I’m talking to say that the likelihood of a global recession is...
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy
The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
howafrica.com
Remembering Hemsley Winfield, The First African American Modern Dancer And Founder Of Negro Concert Dancing
Osborne Hemsley Winfield is widely regarded as the first African American modern dancer, as well as the creator of “Negro concert dancing.” Winfield was a Harlem Renaissance dancer who worked with Martha Graham, Doris Humphrey, and Charles Weidman as the founder of the New Negro Art Theatre Dance Group.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 91-09 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 91-09 Roosevelt Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects and developed by Mastic Management LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 100 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $48,000 to $187,330.
NY1
What you need to know about Columbus Day in NYC
The 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade returns to Fifth Avenue in New York City Monday. The parade, which is the nation’s largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture, will run from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Businessman and former politician Tom Golisano will serve as the 2022 Grand...
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
New York Professor Fired: Students Complained Class Was Too Hard
Every college student had a horrible professor at some point. In my freshman year, I had a political science professor that gave us “everything we needed to know” for the final exam. His prep was in exhausting detail, and we poured over what he swore would be the vast majority of the final.
6sqft
Apply for 37 mixed-income apartments at a new Williamsburg rental, from $1,576/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. On the site of a former bank and large parking lot, a new 123-unit rental is rising in Williamsburg. Located at 416 Metropolitan Avenue, the eight-story building opened an affordable housing lottery this week for 37 mixed-income apartments. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, ranging from $1,576/month for studios to $3,733/month for two-bedroom units.
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
Man fatally stabbed on MTA bus in the Bronx
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven.
Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting
The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
