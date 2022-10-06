ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Cassidy on What He Hopes to See in Thursday's Preseason Game

By Aidan Champion
 4 days ago

The Vegas Golden Knights play their second-to-last preseason game on Thursday.

Just two games remain in the Vegas Golden Knights' preseason.

Through five games, Coach Bruce Cassidy has likely seen most of what he needs to as he prepares his lineup for opening night.

In regards to Thursday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings, though, Cassidy told the media he wants his group to have an attention to detail with more players being expected to take the ice.

"I know it's preseason, so sometimes -- you see it with every team -- the commitment level obviously isn't as similar to the regular season, playoffs. Obviously it all ramps up," Cassidy said. "But detail and how we play the game, stick position, and positions on the ice -- hopefully the guys [are] mindful of all those little things we've been practicing so they're in the right spots so when the game comes, when they matter, when the two points are on the line, that all those details are starting to get baked in more and more.

"Little bit of chemistry of as well. Some of the lines have been together, some haven't. And just a little more urgency from one game to the next, right? ... So those three things are probably the most important."

Cassidy has only two more opportunities to see certain lines and certain players on the ice before he makes his final decisions for regular season play. Some players just simply need more preseason action before the season starts.

"I think there's some guys that need to play more that haven't played as much," Cassidy said. "Mark Stone, right? He's a guy we're going to slowly get up. I don't think [Marchessault has] played a ton either, [along with Chandler Stephenson]. Maybe that line gets a little more of a look. Sort of get their game where it needs to be. Again, you don't want to tax anybody unnecessarily, especially this time of year. But there's probably a few more guys than others. I know [William Karlsson's] line played a lot the other night. ... Maybe other guys got to probably get a little bit more [minutes]."

The Golden Knights will face the Kings for a second time this preseason, with hopes of rising above their .500 preseason record.

