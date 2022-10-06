ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Unveil Schedule for Hardwood Classic Uniforms

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

Looking for some of the greatest uniforms on the court? Here's when the Phoenix Suns will be wearing their tremendous throwbacks this season.

The Phoenix Suns have always had a tremendous set of uniforms.

Well, maybe not always. But for the most part, the classic orange and purple has afforded the Valley some pristine looks over the years.

However, no jersey is held closer to the heart than the sunburst uniforms worn back in the 90's.

So it was only natural for every fan in Phoenix to run through a wall when the Suns announced their hardwood classic jerseys would be a nod to the Western Conference championship team 30 years ago.

Now, we know when the Suns will be wearing them.

The team announced Thursday their plans to don the Hardwood Classics on 18 different occasions:

You can first catch them in action at home against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 25.

