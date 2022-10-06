ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night.

Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries.

Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University of Colorado and played his first three NFL seasons in Denver, where he posted two 1,000-yard seasons.

His playing time diminished in his third year with the Broncos and he was released last year after averaging 4.8 yards a carry in three seasons.

Although Lindsay has never fumbled, his pass protection was a liability.

After averaging just 2.8 yards with the Dolphins and Texans in 2021, Lindsay signed with the Colts (1-2-1) in August and was on their practice squad since the start of the season.

Nyheim Hines was expected to get an increased workload with Taylor sidelined, but he’s more of a receiving back (17 catches for 113 yards this season) and a change-of-pace runner, so Lindsay could get the bulk of the work against his former team.

The Broncos (2-2) also have issues in their backfield. They lost Javonte Williams to an injured right knee last week at Las Vegas.

The Broncos signed Latavius Murray off New Orleans’ practice squad, but he was inactive against the Colts three days after returning from the Saints’ game in London against the Vikings.

The Broncos promoted outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to their 53-man roster to replace Randy Gregory (knee). They also promoted safety Anthony Harris and running back Devine Ozigbo from their practice squad ahead of the Thursday night game.

___

