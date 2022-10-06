ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Sen. Ben Sasse will likely soon resign to accept job as university president

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is expected to resign his Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, two people familiar with the matter told Politico on Thursday.

The University of Florida confirmed that Sasse is the only finalist for the position. In a statement, Sasse, who was president of Midland University before running for Senate, said he and his wife have been "pursued by wonderful institutions the past two years, but we've resisted being a finalist. This time is different because the University of Florida is different: I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now."

If Sasse resigns, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) would appoint a replacement, and in 2024, the seat would be filled in a special election. A person with knowledge of the matter told Politico Ricketts himself is considered to be a potential appointee for the seat, in addition to Nebraska Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood.

Sasse is now serving his second term. A reliable conservative vote, Sasse was at times critical of former President Donald Trump, and was one of seven Republicans in the Senate to vote in favor of impeachment during Trump's second trial.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Trump sues CNN for defamation, claiming he's been labeled a 'racist' and 'Russian lackey'

Former President Donald Trump filed a defamation suit against CNN on Monday, accusing the network of "trying to tilt the political balance to the left" amid concerns he will run for president again in 2024. Trump is seeking at least $475 million in damages. Trump has long railed against the media, calling reports he doesn't like "fake news," and his relationship with CNN has been contentious for years. His lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, claims CNN is attempting to "taint the plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of 'racist,' 'Russian lackey,' 'insurrectionist,' and...
POTUS
The Week

Republicans rally behind Herschel Walker after report he paid for abortion

As problems continued to brew Tuesday for Herschel Walker, the GOP's Senate candidate in Georgia, Republicans flocked to stand behind him following a controversy over an alleged abortion that he paid for.  While Walker has pushed a staunch pro-life, anti-abortion platform throughout his campaign, a new report published by The Daily Beast alleges that he once paid for the abortion of a woman he had gotten pregnant. The woman told The Daily Beast that Walker pressured her into getting an abortion following the 2009 pregnancy, and the outlet said the woman provided them with a copy of the receipt from the abortion clinic, as well...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election.Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former...
POTUS
The Week

NAACP president: Sen. Tommy Tuberville's comments about reparations are 'flat out racist'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is facing backlash for comments he made over the weekend about reparations for descendants of people who were enslaved, with National Urban League President Marc H. Morial calling his remarks "bigoted" and "stunning" and NAACP President Derrick Johnson describing them as "utterly sickening." During a Trump rally on Saturday in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville, a retired college football coach, claimed that Democrats are "pro-crime" because "they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bulls—t. They are...
MINDEN, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
The Week

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents review

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court  to intervene in the case involving classified documents seized on Aug. 8 by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. At Trump's request, Judge Raymond Dearie was appointed as special master in September. In their Tuesday application to the Supreme Court, Trump's lawyers asked that a lower court ruling preventing Dearie from reviewing about 100 documents marked classified be overturned. In that ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit agreed with the Department of Justice, which argued that there wasn't a legal basis for the special master...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

The Supreme Court and the future of the internet

The Supreme Court is about to decide the future of the internet. The court this week agreed to hear a case involving Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields internet providers from lawsuits over material posted online by users. The law "helped enable the rise of huge social networks like Facebook and Twitter," reports The New York Times, by ensuring they couldn't get sued every time a user posted something false or inflammatory.  But Section 230 "has come under heavy scrutiny from the right and the left in recent years," NBC News reports, "with conservatives claiming that companies are inappropriately...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Georgia probe into 2020 election interference seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich, Michael Flynn

A Georgia investigator examining potential GOP interference during the 2020 presidential election is seeking to compel testimony from former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former official Michael Flynn, The Associated Press reported Saturday.  Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed paperwork to try and force both Gingrich and Flynn, as well as a number of other associates of former President Trump, to answer questions in front of a special grand jury. Willis is heading the Georgia probe, which is investigating potential attempts by the former president to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the letter asking a judge to seat the grand...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

The woman who says Herschel Walker paid for their abortion is also reportedly the mother of his child

Hershel Walker, the former NFL star and current Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday morning that he doesn't know the identify of the woman who says he urged her to get an abortion in 2009 then reimbursed her for the procedure. "There's a good reason the woman finds that defense highly doubtful: She's the mother of one of his children," The Daily Beast reported Wednesday night.  Walker, who says he supports abortion bans with no exceptions, has firmly denied paying for an abortion and calls the woman's allegation a "flat-out lie."  The woman told The Daily...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Donald Trump
The Week

Georgia GOP Senate pick Herschel Walker, abortion ban proponent, reportedly funded girlfriend's abortion

Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia and advocate of strict abortion bans, encouraged his girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then reimbursed her after she underwent the procedure, The Daily Beast reported Monday night. Walker called the report a "flat-out lie" that he denies in the "strongest possible terms," and vowed to sue The Daily Beast for defamation Tuesday morning.  The unidentified woman gave The Daily Beast proof of her relationship with Walker, the receipt for her abortion, a bank deposit receipt with an image of a $700 check from Walker, and a copy of the signed "get well"...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Supreme Court declines to hear cases regarding bump stock bans

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear two cases that would have challenged a ban on "bump stocks," attachments that allow semi-automatic firearms to shoot in rapid succession. While the court released a slate of nine cases that would be tried in the upcoming session, the cases regarding bump stocks were not among those selected. The attachments have come under fire in recent years due to the numerous mass shootings in which they have been used. And in a rare display of GOP-led gun control, the Trump administration enacted a ban following the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Is the Supreme Court's legitimacy at stake in its new term?

The Supreme Court on Monday started a new term that will give the 6-3 conservative supermajority opportunities to leave its mark on more hot-button issues after its landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights for a half-century. This term, the court will consider cases involving affirmative action, gay rights, voting, and religion. Polls show that public approval of the court has fallen to historic lows, with a record number of Americans complaining the court is too conservative following former President Donald Trump's appointment of justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, who replaced the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

White House releases AI Bill of Rights to hold tech companies accountable

The White House on Tuesday issued a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights," a roadmap to holding technology companies accountable for internal biases that might threaten the civil rights of citizens in an increasingly digital world, The Associated Press reports. The framework is meant to align AI technology with "the values of democracy and equity," AP writes. The blueprint does not detail specific enforcement methods against companies that fail to follow its guidelines; instead, it's focused on five ways to ensure AI programs are being developed with built-in protections for users' civil liberties. In addressing the blueprint, White House officials reiterated Biden's...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Midland University#Linus College#The University Of Florida#Republicans
The Week

Biden meets with DeSantis in Florida to assess hurricane damage

President Biden visited Florida on Wednesday to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The storm hit Florida last week as a Category 4 hurricane and caused devastating damage, with state and local officials reporting at least 100 deaths, per The New York Times. The two political rivals called a temporary truce to survey the state. DeSantis and his wife greeted the president and first lady Jill Biden before an operational briefing and an aerial tour of the area. President Biden also met with local residents about the damages, reported ABC News.  After assessing the ruin, President Biden promised to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

What is the Supreme Court doing with the Voting Rights Act?

The Supreme Court has struck down provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 before, and it now seems likely to curtail the law once again. Here's everything you need to know: What is the Voting Rights Act? The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law by former President Lyndon Johnson to outlaw discriminatory voting procedures (such as literacy tests) adopted in large part after the Civil War. The landmark piece of legislation also expanded on the 15th Amendment, which in 1870 granted Black men the right to vote. The measure was later strengthened and reaffirmed in 1970, 1975, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

New documents raise more questions about Ron DeSantis' migrant flights

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) highly publicized initiative to transport migrants to northern states may have gone beyond the scope of what Florida originally intended, per new records obtained by The Washington Post.  DeSantis notably had two planes full of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts after reiterating that Florida was not a sanctuary state. The move was heavily criticized — including by some in DeSantis' own state — as a cruel political stunt. The new records from the Post, however, show that DeSantis may have also used a new Florida program to his advantage.  Launched in July, this initiative, known as a "relocation...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy, agrees to cooperate with feds

Jeremy Bertino, a Proud Boys leader from North Carolina, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and gun charges on Thursday, becoming the first member of the far-right group to admit to seditious conspiracy — the toughest charge prosecutors have filed in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot investigation — and the first Proud Boys leader to plead guilty to any charges. He agreed to cooperate with the government in its seditious conspiracy case against five other Proud Boys leaders, set for trial in December.  Bertino, 43, formally entered his guilty plea at a court hearing in Washington, D.C., down the hall from where...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Week

Beer can thrown at comedian after she's asked if she 'voted for Biden'

A comedian is receiving praise for her handling of a scary situation on stage after she was grilled on who she voted for in the 2020 election and nearly hit by a beer can.  Comedian Ariel Elias shared a video on Twitter that showed her performing at a New Jersey comedy club and taking questions from the audience when a patron demands to know whether she voted for former President Donald Trump. After Elias says she doesn't care who anyone in the room voted for, the heckler shouts, "So you voted for Biden? ... I could just tell by your jokes...
ELECTIONS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy