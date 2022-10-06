ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Police seize 11 firearms, ammo, knives, body armor after Tuesday’s Whatcom motel standoff

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kgpmu_0iPBKGFn00

Ferndale Police confiscated 11 firearms along along with ammunition, knives, a hatchet and body armor following a nearly six-hour standoff with a man at a motel earlier this week.

Kenneth Frank Velen was initially booked Tuesday, Oct. 4, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, but Whatcom County Superior Court documents show he was charged Wednesday, Oct. 5, with second-degree assault. Velen is currently being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Among the guns seized by police from his car and motel room were three semi-automatic rifles, one rifle, one shotgun and six handguns, according to information emailed to The Bellingham Herald by city of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney. Also confiscated were 97 magazines associated with those guns, one hatchet, three knives, body armor with a rifle plate, a Kevlar face mask and more than 4,200 rounds of ammunition.

“While the investigation is ongoing, I do not wish to speculate about the suspect’s intent, however, based on the weapons seized at the scene, this situation could have easily taken a very different path,” Ferndale Police Chief Kevin Turner said in a statement emailed to The Herald Thursday.

The Ferndale Police Department first reported the incident on social media Tuesday morning, saying they were responding to a situation at the intersection of Barrett Road and Main Street and advising people to avoid the area.

The incident began when Ferndale Police attempted to make a traffic stop of a white Chevrolet Blazer driven by Velen on suspicion of making an illegal turn and having no license plates and an unreadable temporary tag, Sweeney previously told The Herald.

Velen pulled into the Haggen parking lot, Sweeney reported, but when police attempted to speak to him, Velen opened the driver’s side and pointed a rifle at officers.

According to court documents in the case, Velen said something to the effect of “take a look at this” while pointing the rifle at the Ferndale officer, who quickly took cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ol4Qt_0iPBKGFn00
Police confiscated 11 firearms along along with ammunition, knives, a hatchet and body armor following a nearly six-hour standoff with a man at a motel Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Ferndale. City of Ferndale/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Velen then drove off, according to Sweeney. The Blazer was located near Main Street and Interstate 5, and Velen was seen “casually” entering the nearby Super 8 Motel carrying body armor and a large duffle bag as he went into a room on the second floor, Sweeney reported Thursday.

When officers arrived, they saw three rifles within plain view in the Blazer, Sweeney reported. A refinery ID with Velen’s name and photo was also seen hanging from the rear-view mirror of his car, documents state.

Ferndale police set up a perimeter around the motel and the SWAT team responded, Sweeney reported.

People already in the motel were told to stay in their rooms, Sweeney told The Herald, and other businesses in the area also were placed on lockdown.

Police attempted to contact Velen, but he refused all attempts, according to Sweeney, prompting law enforcement to force contact by breaking the window to his room.

“Unfortunately, the suspect was not cooperative and tear gas was deployed into the room which caused the suspect to exit where he surrendered to officers,” Sweeney wrote.

That surrender occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m., Sweeney previously reported — nearly six hours after the initial traffic stop.

“These situations are extremely fast moving and when you have an armed suspect you have to quickly assess the danger to the public, time constraints, the suspects intent, and the ability to act on that intent,” Turner’s statement Thursday read, also expressing his gratitude that the officers were able to safely resolve the situation and take Velen into custody.

Comments / 2

Related
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale Police arrest woman for assault after shooting incident

FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police responded to a report of a person with a shooting injury on Sunday, October 9th, about 7pm, in the 6800 block of Portal Way. According to a statement from Ferndale Police, the victim reported they were working on a vehicle at a residence when they were confronted by Bailey Michelle Cargile, age 31, who accused the victim of stealing items. “The victim stated that when they denied the accusations, Cargile pulled out a black handgun and demanded items.”
FERNDALE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Ferndale, WA
Crime & Safety
My Clallam County

Man dies in Sequim rollover

SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
SEQUIM, WA
q13fox.com

WSP search for suspect that fled the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect that caused a crash that ended up killing a motorcyclist in Bellingham Thursday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a crash on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Dr. at around 9:00 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 45-year-old Ferndale man dead at the scene.
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Body Armor#Guns#Whatcom Motel#Ferndale Police#The Bellingham Herald
kpug1170.com

City of Bellingham warning residents about phone scam

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is the latest local organization warning residents about a scam. Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be city officials and requesting personal information. The callers manipulate caller ID to make it look like they are using official city phones.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Car vs pedestrian collision on I-5 in Bellingham leaves 1 dead

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As of 8:45am, southbound I-5 traffic was backed up 3 miles to the Main Street interchange in Ferndale while the right lane of southbound I-5 had just been reopened after Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated a fatal car versus pedestrian collision between the Slater Road and W Bakerview Road interchanges.
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cascadiadaily.com

Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham

A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
3K+
Followers
121
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy