Renee Price, candidate for NC House District 50

Name: Renee Price

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 68

Campaign website: www.reneeprice4nc.com

Occupation: County Commissioner

Education: MRP, Cornell University; BA, Tufts University

Have you run for elected office before? Yes, county commissioner

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Requesting a Motion for Appropriate Relief for Bayard Rustin. Conserving the Cedar Grove School as a Community Center. Establishing Juneteenth as a paid county holiday. Stopping U3808 and preserving the Eno River ecosystem, historic sites, and working-class neighborhood.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

1) The right to vote — I will continue to fight to preserve access to the ballot without barriers, for fair redistricting and maps, and for early voting and voter protection.

2) Sound basic education for all — I will advocate for fulfillment of the Leandro ruling, funding for early child care and childhood learning, and funding of our community college system.

3) Infrastructure & Economic Development — I will support universal broadband, workforce housing, and multi-modal transportation.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

I would suggest that the state surplus be used to increase wages and salaries for state employees. I also would urge using the funds for broadband, housing, transportation and other infrastructure needs. In addition, the funds should be used to move the needle on eliminating hunger and poverty.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

The majority vote in the legislature has failed to fund adequately the needs of our students, teachers, support staff, and school facilities. Recent budget decisions have caused teachers to pay for supplies out of their own pockets, children are learning in unsuitable environments, and the lack of universal Pre-K or early childhood education is sustaining an imbalance or educational gap among various sectors in our communities.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be no restrictions on abortion.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

Women and girls should be allowed to determine the health care for their own bodies and minds.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

The legislature should allow the N.C. Association of Educators, the Department of Public Instruction, the State Superintendent and their networks of education professionals and practitioners to shape the curriculum which should include topics of race, sexuality and gender.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.